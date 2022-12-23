4 ideal DeMar DeRozan landing spots ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan’s future with the Chicago Bulls has been in question after a recent report from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes stated he could request a trade if the team does not improve this season.

Let’s dive into four trade scenarios for DeRozan if he requests a trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Toronto Raptors and DeMar DeRozan run it back this season

DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors have a long history together that dates from 2009 to 2017. The organization drafted the star forward with the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and did not regret it.

However, the partnership came to an end when Toronto traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for superstar forward Kawhi Leonard following the 2016-’17 season. It was a shocking development that led to an NBA Finals victory for the Raptors.

Now, the two sides could run it back for a second time if the 33-year-old forward requests a trade ahead of the deadline. The Raptors could pair DeRozan with its core and give him the opportunity for a storybook ending.

It would be very emotional for everyone, including the city of Toronto. This might not represent DeRozan’s best opportunity at a championship but a chance to return to where his career started could be appealing.

New York Knicks acquire the star forward to pair with R.J. Barrett

The New York Knicks have tried to land star players for multiple years but their efforts have not worked to this point. For some time, it appeared that might end this year but the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead.

New York has seen its crosstown rival, the Brooklyn Nets, acquire many star players ranging from Kyrie Irving to Kevin Durant while its prized possession is currently young forward R.J. Barrett.

The Knicks could use their draft picks to give Barrett an amazing mentor with DeRozan while giving the team an opportunity to become more competitive in the coming seasons.

A lineup of DeRozan, Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson would easily be enough to make a playoff push, especially if the young players on the team improve.

DeMar DeRozan reunites with Kyle Lowry on the Miami Heat

DeRozan was linked to the Miami Heat during the 2021 free agency period; however, a deal did not come together as it would have been significantly less money than the Bulls’ offer at the time.

The Heat need a reset as the team is struggling for its standards with a 16-16 record. It is known that Miami is big-game hunting and the 33-year-old forward could represent a good target.

This move would also reunite DeRozan and Kyle Lowry after they spent six seasons together on the Raptors. The pair became close friends and would likely welcome an opportunity to play together one final time.

DeRozan, Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo would be a lethal lineup but the bench would likely need to be improved if they want to compete for a championship moving forward.

Dallas Mavericks finally land a second star for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to find a partner in crime for Luka Doncic after experimenting with Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie, and many other players.

DeRozan would finally bring that to an end and represent an opportunity for Doncic to thrive even more with some of the load off of his shoulders. The Mavericks are a good basketball team but they lack that second player.

Dallas should go all-in when it relates to bringing in another player to pair with its young superstar point guard. Plus, the Western Conference appears to be wide open and it would be the perfect storm for the Mavericks.

This move is one that Dallas simply needs to pursue if the star player requests a trade. Doncic cannot do everything by himself and DeRozan would make the team more competitive moving forward.