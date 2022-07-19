DeAndre Hopkins suspension drama: NFLPA releases statement contradicting report

Back in May it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins had been suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

At the same time, the NFL Network reported that Hopkins also tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent in an attempt to manipulate the test result.

Well, it appears that the NFLPA is not happy about the report as the union released a statement on Tuesday contradicting it.

As noted in the statement, Hopkins’ six-game ban remains in place. “Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive result for a prohibited substance,” the union said.

More than anything, this is the NFLPA’s way of pushing back against an erroneous report regarding the details behind Hopkins’ suspension.

For his part, the Cardinals’ star showed remorse for the positive test shortly after news of his suspension became public record.

“In my 10-year career, I have never tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization.” DeAndre Hopkins statement on suspension (may 3, 2022)

Related: DeAndre Hopkins and NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

DeAndre Hopkins suspension remains in place

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Those around the football world were surprised when the Arizona Cardinals dealt a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. Mere days later, and the reasoning became apparent when Hopkins’ suspension was announced.

The All-Pro wide receiver will now be forced to six out the first six regular-season games. That includes big-time outings against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

This is no small thing given his performance when actually on the field since Hopkins was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans ahead of the 2020 season.

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2020-21): 157 receptions, 1,979 yard, 14 TD, 70% catch rate in 26 games

With Hopkins sidelined to open the campaign, Kyler Murray will be forced to rely on a combination of Brown, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green to help him in Arizona’s passing game.