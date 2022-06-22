Daniel Snyder in more hot water after findings of ‘shadow probe’ to discredit accusers

The Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform held an open hearing on allegations of workplace misconduct levied in the direction of owner Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.
Said hearing included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appearing remotely under oath to answer questions about the league’s handling of the allegations and Snyder’s role specifically.
For the most part, it acted as a dog-and-pony show with government “leaders” focusing on everything outside of the issues at hand. This also came after specific allegations of sexual assault against Snyder himself were made public record.
In said hearing, committee members released a 29-page memo supported by hundreds of depositions alleging that Daniel Snyder ran a “shadow investigation” into the allegations that attempted to discredit those former employees who claimed misconduct.
Read into Congressional memo on Daniel Snyder allegations here.
New allegations against Daniel Snyder
- Daniel Snyder’s shadow investigation included a dossier with text messages, telephone records, emails and social media posts from individuals who had made credible accusations against the organization.
- Snyder and his lawyers sent private investigators to the homes of cheerleaders and others who had made allegations.
- The Committee claims that the NFL knew about these actions and didn’t take any steps to prevent them.
From the memo:
For his part, a spokesman for Daniel Snyder called the report “a politically charged show trial.” However, it must be noted that the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform is nonpartisan by nature and included those on both aisles calling out the embattled owner in a public forum.
Daniel Snyder, Washington Commanders send memo to employees
Shortly after Wednesday’s hearing wrapped up, a letter that Commanders co-owners Daniel Snyder and Tanya Snyder sent to employees was leaked to the public. Here’s the full letter claiming that reforms have taken place within the organization.
For his part, Goodell told the Committee that Congress has no power to remove Snyder from his role as owner. With that said, there’s reportedly been a push from other NFL owners to force him to sell.
All of this comes with the Committee having issued a subpoena to force Snyder into testifying under oath after he refused to meet with them this week.