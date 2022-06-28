Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder denies claim he is dodging deposition before committee

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is pushing back against claims that he refuses to testify before the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee last week regarding the league’s investigation into Snyder and the Commanders’ toxic culture. Before his appearance, the committee released its preliminary report detailing alarming allegations against the franchise owner.

Related: Daniel Snyder subpoenaed, accused of blocking information from investigators

The committee asked both Goodell and Snyder to appear weeks in advance of a scheduled testimony. While the NFL commissioner accepted and took part, Snyder declined with his lawyers citing scheduled obligations overseas.

Days after Snyder didn’t appear on the listed date, chairperson Carolyn Maloney said she would subpoena Snyder to appear. Not long after, the committee spokesperson said Snyder has refused to accept service of the subpoena.

On Monday night, Snyder’s spokesperson responded to the accusation made against the Commanders’ owner.

“Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition,” the statement began. The Committee offered only one date – June 30 – and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder’s lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder’s further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns.” Daniel Snyder’s spokesperson on the accusation he is dodging a deposition

Based on the spokesperson’s statement, Snyder is willing to appear before the committee and has some willingness to answer questions. However, there is no timetable for when a deposition could occur.

Related: Daniel Snyder accused of conducting ‘shadow probe’ to discredit accusers

Based on the encounter Goodell had with the committee, witnessing Republican committee members ask him about the NFL’s woke culture, Snyder wouldn’t be under scrutiny the entire. time. A long-time donor to the Republican party, he would likely receive support from those on the committee who believe the investigation is a farce.