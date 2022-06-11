Dallas Mavericks will reportedly go ‘cheaper’ on center upgrade: 3 possible free agent options

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

It seems that if the Dallas Mavericks try to upgrade their center position this summer, they will likely go bargain shopping to do so.

The Mavericks’ front court was not an area of strength during their 2021-2022 campaign. Nevertheless, the superstar efforts of Luka Doncic and the impressive play of Jalen Brunson helped the team surpass expectations and reach the Western Conference Finals in May.

However, losing four of five against the Golden State Warriors proved that they are still a good bit away from being a serious title contender. Since their elimination from the NBA Playoffs, there has been speculation about the Mavs taking a big swing at landing a star center. Some have suggested they could trade for Jazz star Rudy Gobert or Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. Yet a new report claims Dallas Mavericks fans should not get their hopes on such an addition.

On Saturday, NY Post NBA insider Marc Berman revealed that while the organization understands the need to upgrade on the likes of Dwight Powell and Max Kleber, they may not have the salary-cap space to acquire a truly impactful big man. Especially with the team expected to re-sign Brunson.

“Meanwhile, an NBA source said center-starved Dallas is not expected to be interested in [Knicks center Mitchell Robinson] at his hefty price tag (at least $11M per year), and have set their sights on cheaper free-agent centers,” Berman wrote.

3 affordable free-agent centers for the Dallas Mavericks

Despite having a roster with only one guaranteed All-Star talent, the organization does not have much to offer free agents this summer. Especially after they bring back Brunson for what will be a sizable raise in annual pay.

That means the Mavericks will have to dig deep in the bargain bin to find “cheaper” options that could still be difference makers in 2022-2023. The team should then go with either a veteran that is well-aged but could maybe offer one more good season, or an experienced talent looking for an opportunity to build their value for a return to free agency next summer.

Two possible options that would fit the former are Demarcus Cousins and Serge Ibaka. Both are beyond being able to return to their peak form but each man could bring something that Dallas did not have this season. Scoring in the front court (Cousins) or a defensive-minded player that can impart winning experience to his team (Ibaka).

Hassan Whiteside would be another worthwhile addition as a proven rim protector and defensive anchor for a group that needs it. However, despite being the same age as Ibaka and older than Cousins, he doesn’t have the same wear and tear on his body and has a higher upside. That means Whiteside might only be willing to take a one-year deal for low-level money so that he can up his value as a starter on a playoff team.

Cousins, Ibaka, and Whiteside all could be had on a low-risk and high-reward mid-level exception for $8.4 million.