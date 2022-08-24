Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady are reportedly the hottest road game ticket 2022 NFL

In what should be a surprise to no one, tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady are driving up ticket prices for NFL games around the country.

Tickets to NFL games are some of the most expensive in all sports, and it’s understandable. The league is the most popular professional sports league by far in one of the planet’s biggest economies. Furthermore, each team has only eight home games per season, so the opportunities to see the local team and some of the most famous franchises and players from other cities are pretty limited.

It all amounts to a high demand and ever-increasing prices to see the height of professional football in person. However, it seems that a couple of teams, in particular, have been pushing the skyrocketing prices of tickets in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest road game ticket demand

Hate them or love them, the Dallas Cowboys have long been known as “America’s Team” for good reason. Even in season’s where the team isn’t a playoff contender, their fan base is strong throughout the country. However, after an impressive 12-5 finish in 2021, and Super Bowl hopes this season, the demand to see the ‘Boys is massive in 2022.

Secondary ticket seller site TickPick looked into rates for games around the country this season and found that when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take their act on the road, it increases ticket prices by 43% in the cities the team visits. For example, the cheapest tickets to their game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13 are $237.

That price increase is 11% higher than the next most in-demand team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers and NFL legend Tom Brady having a serious demand to be seen in person is no stunning development. That is the nature of any squad Brady has been on over the last decade. And with this very likely being his final season in the league, prices for cities he will visit in 2022 have seen a 32% jump in prices compared to other teams.

You can find the five teams with the most road game demand below: