NFL insider pushes back against rumors linking Dallas Cowboys to Najee Harris trade

The Dallas Cowboys brought back franchise legend Ezekiel Elliott to help with depth at running back earlier in the offseason.

For Dallas, this was a major need after letting Tony Pollard walk to the Tennessee Titans in NFL free agency. The ‘Boys also decided against adding a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. That surprised a lot of folks.

Over in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the surprising decision not to pick up the fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris’ contract. The former first-round pick from Alabama will now hit free agency after next season.

Naturally, rumors popped up on the web that Dallas is interested in acquiring Harris in a trade with the Steelers. There is a need. There is a fit. With Pittsburgh’s decision to decline Harris’ option, it made sense for these rumors to pop up.

About that?

NFL Network’s Jane Slater relayed a message from as source within the Cowboys’ organization calling these rumors “click bait.”

Related: Concerning update on Dallas Cowboys contract talks

Dallas Cowboys running back situation and Najee Harris rumors

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas pushed back against re-signing Pollard during free agency. This is the clearest indication that owner Jerry Jones and Co. don’t want to commit a lot of money to that position.

The ‘Boys have to worry about extending quarterback Dak Prescott. He, too, is set to hit free agency next March. Things are not looking great on that front. Meanwhile, fellow stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are in line for what would be market-setting extensions. It makes no sense to trade draft picks and make Harris one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

As of right now, Elliott joins a running back group that consists of Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman and Malik Davis. It is not necessarily a great situation for head coach Mike McCarthy and Co.

Elliott, 28, spent last season with the New England Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded 642 rushing yards at a clip of 3.5 yards per rush.