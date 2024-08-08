Dallas Cowboys rumors: Dak Prescott contract extension could reach barrier-breaking salary

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

We’re less than three days away from their first preseason game, and Dallas Cowboys rumors haven’t slowed down. From Dak Prescott’s contract extension to CeeDee Lamb’s, there is plenty to talk about for the Cowboys. Neither superstar is expected to see any preseason action, especially without reaching a long-term contract agreement.

Both are in the final years of their contract, and the price for elite quarterbacks and wide receivers has only risen since the offseason began. There’s no reason these deals haven’t gotten done yet, but for whatever reason, the Cowboys just haven’t been able to find common ground during negotiations. Yet, the longer the front office waits, the higher the price will be.

Prescott and Lamb could very well become the highest-paid players at their position. For now, that would mean Lamb topping Justin Jefferson’s $35M AAV. For Prescott, it would mean besting the $55 million annual average value that Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence are set to make. However, there’s one report that suggests Prescott’s price ceiling could be much, much higher.

Dak Prescott could sign for $70 million per season

Dak Prescott’s contract calls for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to have a $55 million cap hit this season. That’s paid out via a $29 million base salary, a $13.2 million signing bonus, and another $12.9 million via restructuring. It’s a lot of money, but there are indications that Prescott’s next contract could blow far past his current marks.

According to Athlon Sports Cowboys insider Mike Fisher, Prescott, with patience, could eventually reach the $70 million barrier in average annual value.

“On the way to Dak seeking a “highest-paid-player-ever” offer, one NFL source tells CowboysCountry.com that with “patience,” Prescott’s value will hit $70 million annually.” Mike Fisher on Dak Prescott

It’s not unreasonable to say that the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks could reach $70 million per year. But making the jump from $55 million to $70M seems like a drastic leap. Prescott, who holds a 2-5 record in the playoffs, might have to find more postseason success before this dream becomes reality.

However, if Prescott is patient, such as re-signing once he hits the open market, it’s not ridiculous to think that the current market value for an elite quarterback could rise by $15 million. If so, Prescott just might reach the $70 million barrier, but he’ll have to maintain his stellar play while avoiding injuries and bringing more playoff success to a Cowboys team that always has Super Bowl expectations.

