Dak Prescott seems to injure knee, proceeds to immediately throw INT

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been a mistake waiting to happen over the past several games. Despite a solid performance last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott turned the ball in a fifth consecutive game.

Meanwhile, Prescott also missed five games earlier this season due to a thumb injury. With the 11-4 Cowboys looking to remain alive in the NFC East race against an injury-plagued Tennessee Titans team Thursday night, both of these issues popped up.

Prescott seemed to injure his knee on a hit from Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker late in the second quarter. A few plays later, the quarterback threw his second interception in the half and his seventh over the course of the past seven games. This time, it came with Titans Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard reading him like a book.

Not only was this Prescott’s second pick of the half, he also lost a fumble earlier in the game as Dallas found itself up just 10-6 at the half.

Dak Prescott stats (since Week 12): 12 total touchdowns, 11 turnovers

Remember, Tennessee is playing without two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry. Heck, the team is starting a quarterback in Josh Dobbs who has thrown 17 regular-season passes in six NFL seasons.

Dobbs outplayed Prescott in the first half, adding more fuel to the idea that the latter is struggling big time at this stage in the season.

By virtue of that second pick, Dak Prescott now ranks second behind benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with 13 interceptions on the season. Did we mention he missed five games earlier in the season?

Dallas needs Prescott to return to 2021 form if this team is going to have any chance for a deep run in the NFL Playoffs. As of right now, things are not looking great on this front.

As for Prescott’s injury, he did remain in the game. But it’s something to monitor.