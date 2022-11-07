Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy heaps praise on Odell Beckham Jr.

This past offseason saw the Dallas Cowboys trade longtime No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, to the Cleveland Browns. This was largely a cap-saving move, as owner Jerry Jones suddenly felt the Pro Bowl wideout was no longer earning his salary with the team. The Cowboys have failed to replace Cooper’s production ever since.

One big name that still lingers on the free agent market is Odell Beckham Jr., and now that the trade deadline has passed, OBJ immediately becomes the top pass catcher available. While Beckham initially became a free agent this past offseason as well after his contract with the Los Angeles Rams expired, the only reason the 29-year-old receiver has remained unsigned is due to injury.

Beckham tore the ACL in his knee during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory back in February, and he’s been recovering from offseason surgery ever since. Only now, Beckham is expected to be fully cleared to return to the football field later this week, according to Jay Glazer.

With Beckham seemingly returning to health just in time for teams to make their postseason push, how about them Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys leave door open for Odell Beckham Jr.

With the OBJ sweepstakes finally starting to heat up, this has only heightened the speculation league-wide. Recently local reporters posed a question about signing the talented playmaker to head coach Mike McCarthy.

“We really love our receiver group. I’ve always been a huge fan of his (Odell Beckham Jr.). I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him.” Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Odell Beckham Jr.

Sweetening the pot, the Cowboys were also reportedly inquiring about adding another weapon to their offense ahead of the trade deadline, suggesting they’re interested in sparking a 14th-ranked scoring attack.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats with Rams (playoffs included): 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards, 7 TDs (12 games)

Perhaps Beckham is the exact piece they’ve been looking for. With Dallas still having just over $8 million in cap space, as long as they stay in the competitive race, there’s no reason why Beckham wouldn’t consider a fair contract to add the Star to his helmet.

