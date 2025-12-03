After weeks of rumors and speculation, the inevitable happened. With Ohio State’s offense hitting on all cylinders and quarterback Julian Sayin emerging as a Heisman Candidate, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has landed a job as a head coach.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports reporters Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer broke the news that Hartline is expected to be the next head coach at the University of South Florida. Considering how good Ohio State has looked on offense this season, it was a matter of time before the 39-year-old got a better opportunity elsewhere.

So who will be the Buckeyes’ play caller in 2026? We offer up five potential options, including a familiar face.

Chip Kelly

Last year, OSU head coach Ryan Day chose to give up the play-calling duties so he could give more attention to other areas of the team. The plan worked with the help of former Oregon and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly. His sound work as OC was a key part of the Buckeyes’ title run, and it’s why he landed the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Well, his return to the NFL was a major disappointment, and he is again looking for work. Considering their previous success together, it would be stunning if Day doesn’t have Kelly at the top of his OC candidates list.

Mike Shanahan, Indiana

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has played a major role in the Hoosiers’ rise to being a title contender this year. He could easily do the same as Hartline and stick with a winning situation until he gets a head coach opportunity. Which would make him difficult to get.

However, Ohio State has learned the last two years that investing in proven coordinators can make a huge difference. Offering Shanahan a big deal that would also hurt a top rival is something Ohio State should consider.

Jake Spavital, Baylor

Baylor OC Jake Spavital has developed Sawyer Robertson into one of the best QBs in college football and turned the Bears’ offense into a powerhouse. If he wants to eventually get a head coaching job, taking his talents to an elite program would do a lot to bolster his resume. Spavital has earned a move to a top school, and OSU should be that destination.

Brian Callahan

Former Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan was one of the most sought-after coaches in the NFL a few years ago. The Tennessee Titans were the franchise that won the chase for him. Unfortunately, his tenure in Nashville was underwhelming, and he was sent packing earlier this year.

He probably wants another job in the NFL. However, it would be worth it to see if he would be interested in bringing his offensive savvy to Columbus and returning to the state where he had his most success as a coach.

Brian Daboll

A few years ago, it seemed like the New York Giants had found a long-term answer to be their head coach when Brian Daboll posted a winning season and playoff victory in his debut. Unfortunately, things went sideways fast, and the G-Men did something rare by firing their top coach during the season.

Nevertheless, he is well-respected for his skills as a play caller and has had success with dual-threat QBs. Which would make him a good fit for college football. Joining a winning situation in a less pressurized role would be a good thing for him and could bring the best out of him.