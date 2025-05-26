Nine Rings? Jordon Hudson Keeps Engagement Buzz Going With Some New Bling

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old former cheerleader dating coaching legend Bill Belichick, was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. The display further fueled engagement rumors.

Hudson was spotted at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina wearing what appeared to be a ring on her left ring finger. You know, the one that married couples place their wedding bands?

Photos snapped by TMZ Sports show the bling she was flaunting in public.

The outlet notes that it is difficult to determine if the ring is of the engagement variety, but Hudson clearly knows that any such jewelry will add to the talks.

Jordon Hudson Fuels Bill Belichick Engagement Speculation With Ring | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/ihsFJpqUz1 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 25, 2025

Bill Belichick Helped Fuel the Rumors

Jordon Hudson’s ring sighting comes just one week after Belichick helped fuel the rumors himself by re-naming his boat.

The eight-time Super Bowl champion (six as a head coach, two as an assistant) changed the name of his boat from “VIII Rings” to “I + VIII Rings.”

Is Hudson now wearing that number I?

#BillBelichick's beloved boat just got a new paint job … and the fresh coat is only fueling the rumors he and his girlfriend, #JordonHudson, are engaged. #Exclusive story HERE: https://t.co/M9UTmas1oE pic.twitter.com/ExxqZq2OF4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2025

Hudson helped the rumor mill by telling a friend she was engaged to the grizzled 72-year-old legendary football coach.

The former cheerleader was previously seen wearing a large diamond ring at an event in February 2025, further stoking speculation.

These sightings are intentional, of course, a means to keep her name in the spotlight even as the couple pretend not to want to talk about their relationship.

RELATED: Are Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick engaged?

Jordon Hudson Loves the Attention

While it is obvious what Hudson has to gain from all of the forced attention, it’s really difficult to see what Belichick is gaining from this relationship. Beyond the obvious, anyway.

Rob Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with Belichick in New England, has been very vocal in his criticism that Jordon Hudson is only causing distractions as the coach tries to make his mark at North Carolina.

He said Belichick’s successful career has been marked by a desire to eliminate distractions: “And we’re just looking down at the program in North Carolina, and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there.”

A wedding between two individuals separated by nearly five decades on this planet will not alleviate those distractions anytime soon.

Somebody needs to stage an intervention. Sooner, rather than later.