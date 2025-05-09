Bill Belichick rumor reveals cringe reason Jordon Hudson is very protective of their origin story

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A new rumor suggests the reason Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been protective about their history is because she may be plotting a potential reality series.

The NFL legend hasn’t even coached a game yet for the North Carolina football program. Yet he and his nearly 50 years younger love interest have been constant fodder for headlines. One of the most infamous was how she dominated his recent interview with CBS and blocked questions about how they became a couple.

Well, according to veteran reporter Pablo Torre, a source believes there is a very specific reason why the duo has not given an in-depth origin story about their relationship. And it is sure to make many NFL and college football fans cringe.

“According to people who have dealt with her directly, which is that she seems to be of the belief — as she carves up Bill Belichick’s brand into different buckets of monetization; the source has deduced is that she may be saving exclusively any and all talk about their relationship for a potential reality show,” Torre says.

“She is somebody who believes an exclusive is an exclusive. Like you can’t talk about this anywhere else. This story is for a future theoretical project. That is the story from people who have had to deal with her.”

In the same podcast where Torre revealed the reality series theory, he also reported North Carolina University brass grew tired of the influence Belichick allowed Hudson since arriving at Chapel Hill. And she has allegedly been banned from the football facility.

Furthermore, Torre added that the 73-year-old’s family is also very concerned about the impact she is having on his life. And have started a background investigation into Hudson.

“Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired. One Belichick family source told me, ‘there is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.’ In fact, the family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well,” Torre said.

The couple has already been the source of eye rolls from many football fans. A reality series is sure to make many of them scratch their heads.

