Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 6, Including New No. 1 After Kansas Jayhawks Fall

Find out who the 10 best basketball teams are in our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.
Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 10 college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.
Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.
Related: College basketball games today – Find out who the teams in the top 25 play next
10. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 1)
The Jayhawks plummet nine spots after losing consecutive games to Creighton and Missouri. They will look to get back to their winning ways Saturday against North Carolina State.
9. Michigan Wolverines (Last week: 18)
The Wolverines appear to be the real deal. They defeated Wisconsin and Iowa in back-to-back gritty wins. They face the Arkansas Razorbacks Tuesday night.
Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history
8. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 13)
The Crimson Tide crack the top 10 after crushing North Carolina on the road by 15 points. They next take on Creighton on Saturday.
7. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 3)
The Golden Eagles slip four spots after losing to the Iowa State Cyclones last week. However, they were able to follow that up with a 14-point win against Wisconsin. They next take on Dayton Saturday.
6. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 10)
Even though they lost to the AP-ranked Clemson Tigers, they followed that up by defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs by one point in a scintillating contest. They take on Colgate Wednesday before a tough matchup against Louisville on Saturday.
5. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 9)
The Blue Devils had a really good week — defeating Auburn and then coming from behind to take out Louisville in two thrilling matchups. They next take on Incarnate Word Tuesday night.
4. Florida Gators (Last week: 7)
The Gators move up three spots as they remain undefeated after beating Virginia by 18 points. They have two tough tests coming up against Arizona State and North Carolina back-to-back.
3. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 6)
The Cyclones bump up three spots after defeating Marquette — one of the best teams in the nation — by 11 points last week. They followed that victory up by beating Jackson State by 42. They next face Iowa on Thursday.
Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history
2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)
Despite losing to the Duke Blue Devils, the Tigers remain No. 2 as they continue to be one of the most dominant teams in the country. They rebounded after the defeat to destroy Richmond by 44 points. They next face Ohio State on December 14.
Related: Auburn team plane forced to divert after pilot reveals ‘we have a bunch of basketball players fighting’
1. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 4)
The Volunteers jumped to No. 1 as they remain undefeated going into Tuesday night’s matchup against Miami in the Jimmy V Classic. Chaz Lanier has been leading the Volunteers, scoring at least 25 points in three out of the last four games.