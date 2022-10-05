Cole Beasley retires from the NFL, ending Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stint after 2 games

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Eleven-year NFL veteran Cole Beasley has decided to end his short tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his playing career, “effective immediately.”

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that Beasley, 33, will bring an end to his football career so he can rededicate his time to being “a full-time dad and husband.”

“Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and MikeGarafolo. ‘He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.'” report on cole beasley’s retirement

The news is a stunning development after Beasley remained on the free agent market throughout the summer and into the start of the 2022 NFL season. Due to a rash of injuries and a suspension to start wideout Mike Evans heading into Week 3, the Buccaneers signed the former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills talent on Sept. 20. He was activated to the Tampa Bay roster days later and played in the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

One has to wonder if recent rumors about a possible impending divorce for quarterback Tom Brady — and how unretiring is the cause of it — may have had an effect on Beasley foregoing a chance to win his first championship to spend more time with his family.

How does Cole Beasley’s retirement affect Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense?

In his first two games in Tampa, Beasley only caught four passes for 17 yards. However, he was thrust into playing action without a preseason and little more than a week of practice time. Suffice it to say he and Brady had yet to build the chemistry necessary to help the undrafted SMU alum put up productive numbers. However, that would likely have changed as the season progressed.

Not only do the Buccaneers lose a proven slot receiver, but they also lose depth to a receiving corps. that has been battered by injuries. WR 2 Chris Godwin has missed two starts already this season, and offseason acquisition Julio Jones has also missed half of the team’s four games. He is questionable for Week 5 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Plus, Breshad Perriman is also questionable for the Buccaneers game on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM ET.