MLB insider reveals Grady Sizemore and AJ Pierzynski’s chances of landing Chicago White Sox manager job

A new report gives a major update on whether either Grady Sizemore or AJ Pierzynski has a realistic chance of winning the Chicago White Sox manager opening in the offseason.

Entering the MLB games today, the White Sox continuing their march to possibly finishing the 2024 season with the worst record of all time. The team currently owns a 29-93 record and has just fives win since the start of July.

That is why it was unsurprising when the organization decided to fire skipper Pedro Grifol earlier this month and installed former Cleveland star Grady Sizemore as the team’s interim manager. It was a move that had been expected for some time and allowed the team to begin their search for a new manager immediately.

There have been several names linked to the opening, including Skip Schumaker. The current Miami Marlins manager will surely be a front-runner if he is interested in the job, but former Chicago White Sox AJ Pierzynski has also been a name tossed around in the discourse. Some believe Sizemore could win the job with a strong finish to the season.

AJ Pierzynski Grady and Sizemore are long shots to be next Chicago White Sox manager

On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman gave an update on the candidacy of Sizemore and Pierzynski and it seems like neither will factor into serious contention. Despite having fans in the organization.

“Grady Sizemore is beloved by White Sox players, but they intend to go outside for manager,” Heyman wrote. “ChiSox owner Jerry Reinsdorf loves AJ Pierzynski, and while Pierzynski is super smart, he’s a polarizing figure (and they prefer experience).”

This was Sizemore’s first season in Chicago. Pierzynski is a two-time All-Star who was a part of the White Sox championship team in 2005. He has transitioned into a successful career as a popular MLB podcaster.

