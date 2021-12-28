Carson Wentz placed on COVID list, unlikely to play for Indianapolis Colts Week 17

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts have been on a pretty big roll as of late, winning six of seven since a 3-5 start to the season.

A lot of this has had to do with the performance of Wentz in his first season with Indianapolis after being acquired in an off-season trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unforunately for the Colts, it doesn’t look like they’ll have Wentz on the field for Sunday’ huge game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts announced Tuesday afternoon that they have placed Wentz on the reseve/COVID-19 list. This is significant in that Wentz had previously noted he wasn’t vaccinated. If he were, new NFL guidelines would enable the veteran to return for Sunday’s outing. We’ll obviously have more on his status, but this pretty much means Sam Ehlinger will be under center for Indianapolis.

Impact of Indianapolis Colts placing Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

Wentz joins 12 other members of the Colts to be in said list. That includes stars Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, Zach Pascal and Braden Smith. However, this is the most significant designation.

Carson Wentz stats: 63% completion, 3,230 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions, 96.4 rating

As you can see, Wentz is in the midst of his best season since back in 2019 with the Eagles. He’s been a strong force under center for a Colts team that needed it following the retirement of Philip Rivers ahead of the 2021 season.

In Ehlinger, the Colts get an unknown. The rookie sixth-round pick from Texas has not attempted a regular-season NFL pass. His only action this season has come in blowout winss over the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

Indianapolis currently finds itself at 9-6 on the season. It is one game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South and a mere one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for the final wildcard spot. Obviously, taking on Las Vegas Sunday makes this game even more important.