Two top Buffalo Bills stars dealing with injuries on short week

Injury concerns are mounting for the Buffalo Bills following their come-from-behind win against the Arizona Cardinals. And, to make matters worse, recovery time is essentially cut in half as the Bills play on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills get good news on Josh Allen’s injury

First, star quarterback Josh Allen hurt his non-throwing hand during a touchdown run to help cap a 34-28 win over the Cardinals.

#Bills QB Josh Allen L hand injury.



1st clip cradles the ball, L hand gets smashed by R elbow coming down. Had it taped up on sidelines to control swelling.



Needed x-rays after game. Likely contusion, small chance for fracture, more worried about gripping for running/handoffs. pic.twitter.com/n1mF66SjY2 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) September 8, 2024

Allen flew through the air to avoid safety Budda Baker on his second touchdown run of the day. However, the Pro Bowl QB landed on his left hand in the end zone.

Allen got his left hand wrapped and, following the game, he received an X-ray.

“It’s fine,” Allen told Matt Parino of Syracuse.com. “Again, we’ll find out. I’m not quite sure. I’m not a doctor. But, just kind of landed on it, I guess.”

Allen finished the game with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

Luckily for the Bills, head coach Sean McDermott says Allen is cleared to practice and will start Thursday.

Taron Johnson’s injury could impact Bills in Week 2 too

However, the team is dealing with a potentially serious injury to defensive back Taron Johnson.

The All-Pro nickel cornerback suffered a forearm injury during the Cardinals’ first offensive possession of the game, which resulted in a touchdown. He left the game and did not return.

#Bills CB Taron Johnson R forearm injury.



Johnson looks to go in for a peanut punch, wraps up before getting too high & thrown off. Possibly tried grabbing onto the jersey as he falls off.



Concern for moderate wrist flexors strain, was unable to return. pic.twitter.com/OjFi9Feqbr — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) September 8, 2024

McDermott announced Johnson will not play this week and the timeline for his return is still murky. The Bills face the 1-0 Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

