fbpx

Two top Buffalo Bills stars dealing with injuries on short week

Updated:
Follow Us
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Injury concerns are mounting for the Buffalo Bills following their come-from-behind win against the Arizona Cardinals. And, to make matters worse, recovery time is essentially cut in half as the Bills play on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills get good news on Josh Allen’s injury

First, star quarterback Josh Allen hurt his non-throwing hand during a touchdown run to help cap a 34-28 win over the Cardinals.

Allen flew through the air to avoid safety Budda Baker on his second touchdown run of the day. However, the Pro Bowl QB landed on his left hand in the end zone.

Allen got his left hand wrapped and, following the game, he received an X-ray.

“It’s fine,” Allen told Matt Parino of Syracuse.com. “Again, we’ll find out. I’m not quite sure. I’m not a doctor. But, just kind of landed on it, I guess.”

Allen finished the game with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

Luckily for the Bills, head coach Sean McDermott says Allen is cleared to practice and will start Thursday.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks in Week 1, including Bryce Young’s disaster

Taron Johnson’s injury could impact Bills in Week 2 too

However, the team is dealing with a potentially serious injury to defensive back Taron Johnson.

The All-Pro nickel cornerback suffered a forearm injury during the Cardinals’ first offensive possession of the game, which resulted in a touchdown. He left the game and did not return.

McDermott announced Johnson will not play this week and the timeline for his return is still murky. The Bills face the 1-0 Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Related: NFL Week 2 predictions: Projecting every game, including, Bills vs Dolphins and Chiefs vs Bengals

Mentioned in this article:

More About: