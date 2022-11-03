Brooklyn Nets aggressive in trade talks involving Ben Simmons

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have been making news over the last 48 hours for many reasons. The organization fired head coach Steve Nash after a poor start with news of a potential replacement coming out almost immediately.

Ime Udoka is expected to become the next head coach of the Nets, according to multiple reports. Udoka has been suspended by the Boston Celtics for workplace violations. The organization would allow him to leave for Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving pledged to donate $500,000 toward “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities” after the point guard promoted an antisemitic film on social media.

Finally, Brooklyn has been involved in the trade market at the same time as everything else has been going down.

Brooklyn Nets aggressively pursuing perimeter shooting, Ben Simmons involved in talks

The Nets’ roster is much better than their 2-6 record as they sit in 13th place regarding the Eastern Conference. Due to these early struggles, there have been reports of possible trade talks.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Nets have been in trade talks with a Western Conference team involving Ben Simmons. Brooklyn would receive a veteran shooter in return; however, it is unclear how far these talks have progressed.

Even if the organization does not make that move, Begley stated that Brooklyn is aggressive in trade talks involving perimeter shooting. Moving Simmons would likely be the best way to fix it as he lacks the ability to shoot from beyond the arc.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has stated the organization is not a finished product and that holes will need to be filled if they want to reach their goal of winning an NBA Finals this season.

Due to Brooklyn’s salary cap situation, Simmons is going to be involved in most of these trade talks. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each earn over $36.5 million this year while Simmons earns $35.45 million.

The only other player who earns over $10 million is Joe Harris at $18.64 million and it would not make sense to trade away perimeter shooting when the team is pursuing it.

Therefore, everything points to Simmons being on his way out if the Nets want to find quality players that can contribute to the team’s shooting.

Evaluating a possible Brooklyn Nets’ trade involving Ben Simmons

The identity of the Western Conference team involved in possible trade talks for Simmons is unknown; however, there is one that makes sense for both sides.

Brooklyn could send Simmons to the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans. Both players have injury concerns but would bring three-point shooting to the Nets.

The Mavericks could move on from Hardaway after only playing in 42 games last season while Bertans has not played in over 60 games since 2018 with the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas would also acquire a quality defender in Simmons. It would basically be a swap of Hardaway and Simmons in terms of the actual lineup as Bertans has not played a single game this season yet.

The idea of trading for Simmons could be a good one since his value is not very high. Perhaps, the Mavericks or another team could bring him back to the level he once was at to start his career.

Either way, it appears that Brooklyn will have its sights set on perimeter shooting and Simmons remains the most likely option to move from the organization’s perspective.