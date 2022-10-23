Brandin Cooks generating trade interest again, could tie an NFL record

Stuck on the Houston Texans for the past three seasons, Brandin Cooks is headed for another losing season. This has become a common theme in the 29-year-old receiver’s career, having not been a part of a winning franchise until the New England Patriots struck a trade with the New Orleans Saints, bringing the speedster receiver on board for a Super Bowl run, which they would lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams quickly recognized Cooks’s abilities and offered a first-round pick to the Pats, which Bill Belichick couldn’t refuse. Cooks again made it to the Super Bowl, but ironically lost to the Patriots. The Rams traded him after the next year to the Texans, where Cooks has been since 2020.

Now Cooks could be up for grabs once again. According to Ian Rapoport, Cooks has been the subject of several trade rumors, with multiple teams placing calls to the Texans. With the Texans still not on track to compete any time soon, it only makes sense to see what they can get for their aging veteran.

Brandin Cooks contract: Cap number of $9.7M in 2022, $26.6M in 2023, $24.6M in 2024

Cooks has been highly productive in his career, which is a big reason why he’s been traded so often. Not counting this year, Cooks has racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in six-of-his-eight season, and has done so for all three teams he’s played for. In all, Cooks has tallied 8,152 receiving yards in 124 games, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Needless to say, Cooks would be a solid fit for just about any offense looking for another field-stretcher, likely as a No. 2 or a slot receiver. He won’t be any team’s top option, aside from sticking in Houston.

If Brandin Cooks is traded, he’ll land in the NFL record books

Already traded three times in his nine-year NFL career, if Cooks is traded again, he’ll join Eric Dickerson in the NFL record books. While they were very different players, Dickerson actually holds the record for being traded four times in his NFL career. Dickerson played 11 NFL seasons, so Cooks has a few more years to go, but if he can keep his production up, there’s no reason why he couldn’t be on the move yet again. And still just 29 years old, Cooks just might end up holding this strange record.

At the same time, it at least shows teams have always had great interest in adding Cooks to their locker room. Despite not being the largest receiver, even at 5-foot-10, Cooks has always proven effective, using his speed to create separation and get open downfield.

