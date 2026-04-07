A heated rematch is coming to Glasgow in April. Taking the stage again is a featherweight rematch between Nathaniel Collins (23-6-1) and Cristobal Lorente (20-0-3). After a split draw in their first fight, who will finally put the rivalry to rest? Learn how to watch Collins vs Lorente 2 on DAZN here.

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When is the Collins vs Lorente Fight?

The Collins vs Lorente fight will take place on Friday, April 17th, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The start time for the pay-per-view event is 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm GMT, streaming exclusively on DAZN.

How can I order the Collins vs Lorente 2 fight?

Subscribers can order the Collins vs Lorente fight exclusively through DAZN. New viewers need a DAZN subscription to enjoy premium sports content and pay-per-view events. Some broadcasts require additional payment, like the fight between Collins and Lorente.

What is the price of the Collins fight on DAZN?

Through DAZN, you can watch Collins vs Lorente for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Collins fight will cost between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch. Click here for the latest fight prices on DAZN.

Is DAZN offering a free month for the Collins vs Lorente 2 fight?

First-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. Unlike other free trials, new viewers need a subscription to DAZN and a PPV event purchase like Collins vs Lorente 2 to get the first month free. This deal applies to annual and monthly passes.

Region Monthly Pass 12-Month Subscription United States First Month Free First Month Free United Kingdom First Month Free First Month Free Canada First Month Free First Month Free Rest of the World First Month Free First Month Free

Read More: How Much is DAZN? Price, PPVs, Options, and More in 2026

What devices can I use to watch DAZN on?

There are several devices you can use to watch DAZN content. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Phillips TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Xbox Series S. The full compatibility list is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

What is the fight card for the Collins vs Lorente 2 fight?

Credit: Unsplash

While Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente is the main event at the OVO Hydro, there are still plenty of other fights to enjoy beforehand. Check out the full fight card below, and stream all the battles leading up to the main ringwalk.

Nathaniel Collins vs. Cristobal Lorente (Featherweight)

Aston Brown vs. Sam Gilley (Middleweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Conor McIntosh (Featherweight)

Dylan Arbuckle vs. Nico Leivars (Super Bantamweight)

Marcus Sutherland vs. TBA (Super Bantamweight)

Alex Arthur Jr. vs. TBA (Super Featherweight)

Drew Limond vs. TBA (Junior Middleweight)

FAQs

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