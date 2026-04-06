It’s the promotion’s fifth visit to Miami, with the last being in April 2025. For UFC 327, a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship is on the line. The vacant title will go to either former champion Jiří Procházka or Carlos Ulberg. Learn how to watch Prochazka vs Ulberg here.

Check Out: PPV Boxing Tonight: Full Schedule Plus How to Watch Online

When is Prochazka vs Ulberg?

The Prochazka vs Ulberg fight will be live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States, on Saturday, April 11th. The event’s early preliminaries start at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 10 pm GMT, preliminaries at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday), and the main card at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Watch This UFC 327

Viewers can stream this UFC 327 exclusively through Paramount+. You will need a subscription to Paramount+ to access the service’s live UFC events and other exclusive content. UFC 327 does not require additional payments to watch. Select countries can also stream Prochazka vs Ulberg on DAZN.

How Much Does Prochazka vs Ulberg Cost?

Prochazka vs Ulberg is included in your Paramount+ base subscription, along with future UFC events, so you can enjoy all the best fights for no additional cost. Other UFC-numbered UFC events are also included in your base Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ Prices

Paramount+ provides several subscription options, including monthly or annual payments to fit your budget. The platform also has a seven-day free trial to see if you want to keep the subscription or not.

What Devices are Compatible with ESPN+?

You can stream UFC 327 with Prochazka vs Ulberg on various devices, including the iOS App, Android phone, Vodafone, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Sky, Roku, and Xbox. Check out the full compatibility list of devices below:

Android phone/tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

iOS App

LG TV

Orange

PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung TV

Sky

VIDAA TV

Vodafone

Xbox

UFC 327: Prochazka vs Ulberg Card

Credit: Unsplash

While Jiří Procházka vs Carlos Ulberg is the main event, there are plenty of other great matchups to stream beforehand. Between preliminary and main event bouts, enjoy the full fight card for the latest UFC numbered event below:

Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit (Heavyweight)

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker (Light Heavyweight)

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa (Light Heavyweight)

Patrício Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico (Featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr (Featherweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown (Welterweight)

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez (Women’s Strawweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vincente Luque (Middleweight)

FAQs

Is Paramount+ free with Amazon Prime? Paramount+ is not free with Amazon Prime. You will need a separate subscription to the service, but you can add it as a channel within Prime Video for an extra monthly fee. It is similar to other Prime Video channels, such as Max or Showtime. Is UFC on Paramount Plus? Paramount+ is now the exclusive streaming home for all UFC events in the U.S. and Latin America. All numbered events and Fight Nights are available on the platform through the base subscription, plus access to past fights and UFC Countdown. Is UFC wrestling or boxing? UFC is a mixed martial arts organization, not wrestling or boxing. The fighters are trained in multiple martial arts disciplines, including wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing, and use the Unified Rules of MMA. Can I cancel Paramount+ at any time? You can cancel Paramount+ at any time without fees, and your access will stop at the end of your current billing cycle (monthly or annual). There is no refund, however, for the unused time, and you must cancel through the platform where you originally signed up.