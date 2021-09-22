Ben Simmons tampering lands Golden State Warriors $50,000 fine

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons on a never-ending loop over the past few months.

While it’s not yet known whether Simmons will land in San Francisco after trade talks picked up following a breakdown in conversations ahead of the draft, this interest has proven to be costly.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it has fined Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating its ant-tampering rules.

“The NBA announced today that it has fined Golden State Warriors Governor Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule,” the Association announced in a press release. “The fine is in response to comments by Lacob in a September 21 news article regarding the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons.”

Joe Lacob comments and fine for tampering with Ben Simmons

May 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) smiles with his team duringa break in the fourth quarter in game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“I think we are always looking at everything to see if we can improve our team. We would always look,” Lacob said in response to an article from Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle.” “In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing. He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.” Joe Lacob on Warriors’ interest in Ben Simmons

These comments seem to suggest that Golden State is not going to make a play for Ben Simmons despite rumors of its interest. Regarding what led to the fine, Lacob talked specifically about a player who is under contract with another team. Simply put, that’s tampering.

Related: Ben Simmons trade scenarios

As for a potential fit of Ben Simmons on the Warriors, the owner is 100% correct. Both Simmons and Green finished last season as NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists. They are similar players in that each All-Star is limited in what he can do on offense.

Simmons, 25, just reaffirmed his stance that he doesn’t plan on playing for the 76ers again and will not report to training camp next week. Whether this means a trade is in the cards here soon remains to be seen. But it’s unlikely to be to the Warriors.