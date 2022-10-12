Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons goes after critics in lead up to regular season opener

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is about to make his regular-season debut with the team after he missed all of last season due to injury. Simmons, 26, was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster this past February, but was unable to suit up due to back issues.

The backdrop here is obvious drama Simmons found himself involved in with both the 76ers and Nets as he tried to make his way b back on the court. One of the most embattled stars in the Association, the former No. 1 pick has rightfully received criticism for his actions over the past couple years. That likely won’t die down based on new comments Simmons made targeting his critics.

“It finds me all the time,” Simmons told ESPN prior to Wednesday’s preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks. “And it doesn’t f***ing stop. Sometimes I’m even sick of it, but then I’m like, ‘OK, I’m Ben Simmons, you know? It comes with being Ben Simmons right now.'” Ben Simmons to ESPN

In particular, Simmons is talking about criticism he has received on a near never-ending loop. That included a recent video of him shooting an airball during an event for Nets fans in Brooklyn this past weekend going viral.

Ben Simmons 💀 pic.twitter.com/tpt07yqAFA — points LeBron needs for #1 (@LeBronPoints) October 11, 2022

“Even the other day there was a clip of me airballing a shot at the park. Meanwhile, like 10 guys airballed multiple shots. So it’s like people will find one clip and try to make it that everything — like Ben can’t do [this or that]. Like come on man, you think I’m just airballing every shot? It’s not true. But it comes with it, and you got to have tough skin and I realize that, but nah, I can’t take everything personally. It’s social media.” Ben Simmons on social media criticism

Justified or not, Simmons has pretty much put himself in this position with how he’s handled things since a disastrous performance for the 76ers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Ben Simmons aims for return to form as criticism continues

Oct 6, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) talks to head coach Steve Nash during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After dealing with injury issues and mental health problems over the past 18 months or so, Simmons is set to make his regular-season debut with the Nets when Brooklyn takes on the New Orleans Pelicans a week from Wednesday. In limited action, he’s averaging 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 56% shooting thus far in the preseason.

Simmons’ latest comments come after he blasted the 76ers’ organization for their handling of the mental health issues was had been dealing with.

“I was in such a bad place where I was like, f**k, I’m trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you’re not helping. And that’s all I wanted, was help.” Ben Simmons on his final days with Philadelphia 76ers

Playing with stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the nation’s largest media market is going to create an even larger stage than what Simmons saw in Philadelphia. It’s going to be important for him to simply put his head down and do his thing while ignoring social media-based narratives surrounding him.

The No. 1 overall pick of Philadelphia back in 2016, Simmons is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals on 56% shooting during his NBA career. If he’s able to play at anywhere near that level for the Nets in 2022-23, everything should take care of itself. If not, things could potentially spiral out of control for Simmons and the high-profile Nets.