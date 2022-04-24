Ben Simmons injury update: Brooklyn Nets star now out for Game 4 against Celtics

It seems like the past couple months have been filled with Ben Simmons injury updates as his Brooklyn Nets approach first-round elimination at the hands of a superior Boston Celtics squad.

Most recently, it was noted that Simmons would make his Nets debut Game 4 against the Celtics. That’s no longer the case.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will not play Monday evening as the Nets face the potential end to their drama-filled season.

“The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on latest Ben Simmons injury update

We have absolutely no idea what to make of this. Acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers as the centerpiece in a package for James Harden back on February 10, there’s now a good chance that Simmons will not play a game this season.

He last suited up for the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs last June due to issues with the Philadelphia organization and a nagging back injury that has impacted the former No. 1 pick during his time in Brooklyn.

Related: 2022 NBA Playoff and championship predictions

Latest Ben Simmons injury update isn’t great

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have struggled big time through the first three games of Brooklyn’s first-round NBA Playoff series against the Celtics. In Game 3’s home loss, Durant scored a mere 16 points while turning the ball over five times. That came on the heels of the worst two-game performance of Durant’s Hall of Fame-worthy career.

It’s not like Simmons would have made a huge impact against a Celtics team that has now won 29 of its past 34 games since starting the season with a 25-25 record. In short, Boston is on a whole other level right now.

The question now becomes whether Simmons has a future with the Nets. General manager Sean Marks and Co. would have liked to see him work with Durant and Irving at some point this season. That’s now unlikely to happen.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors