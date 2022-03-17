Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, Cleveland Browns say no

It seems that Baker Mayfield has some hurt feelings and wants out of Cleveland. Unfortunately for him, the Browns will not acquiesce to his request.

The last week has been a whirlwind for the Cleveland Browns franchise quarterback. While there were some rumblings recently that the team was not completely sold on him being their signal-caller in 2022, the talk was only that. That is until the Browns jumped into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes earlier this week.

The bold move to flirt with the star quarterback of another team — and one who may start the season suspended — had a serious effect on the 2018 first overall pick. It led him to take to his Instagram account and wax poetic about his time with the franchise and give a veiled farewell to Browns fans.

Baker Mayfield requests trade, Cleveland Browns quickly decline

Yet, in just a matter of a day, the Browns went from a Watson trade contender to out of the running altogether on Thursday. Leaving them empty-handed and having one upset 26-year-old starting QB. And that upset former first-round draft pick doesn’t seem interested in reconciling and has reportedly asked to be traded.

NFL Network contributor Tom Pelissero was the first to report on Thursday that Mayfield had officially requested to be traded from the organization. However, minutes later, a follow-up report from Cleveland Plain Dealer beat writer Mary Kay Cabot stated that the Browns had received the request, and quickly declined it.

“Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s agent they are NOT accomodating his request, a league source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot tweeted.

Mayfield does not want reconciliation, he wants a divorce

The Browns clearly realize keeping Mayfield and making amends is the far lesser evil, compared to trading him and having to start fresh with a rookie QB or a veteran journeyman like free agent Jameis Winston.

However, Mayfield seems dead set on escaping the team that saw him as expendable just days ago and told ESPN as much this afternoon.

Baker Mayfield just told ESPN: “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on,” Mayfield said in his conversation with the outlet.

There is no telling where this journey will take Mayfield and the Browns next, but one thing is very clear, as of today he doesn’t want to be wearing orange and brown in 2022.