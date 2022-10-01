Heisman-winning Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves game with shoulder injury

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Like most seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s season has proceeded without many hiccups. After falling short in the College Football Championship to Georgia, Alabama is 4-0 on the season as they headed into a matchup with Arkansas, who is also ranked. Unfortunately, the leading story from this one is Bryce Young having to lead the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury.

The Heisman winner of the 2021 season appeared to be injured on a scramble attempt toward the right sideline. Here’s the clip.

Here’s the previous play where Bryce Young landed on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/01bkHizHmI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

The potential top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft left the field shortly after. After an evaluation in the medical tent, Young could be heard yelling in frustration as he threw down his helmet, and he later would head to the locker room.

While we don’t have any official word from the Alabama medical team just yet, Young has been ruled out for the game with what some believe could be a torn rotator cuff. Obviously, we’ll hold off any official diagnosis until medical results come back, but either way, this isn’t good for the Crimson Tide.

Without Bryce Young, Alabama turns to freshman Jalen Milroe

Just how bad the Bryce Young injury could be will certainly depend on how severe the diagnosis is and how well redshirt freshman backup QB Jalen Milroe performs. Coming into the contest, Milroe had attempted just 25 passes in his Alabama college career. But he’s the next man up for a reason.

Milroe immediately ran for a three-yard score on his first drive after replacing Young. Prior to the game, head coach Nick Saban revealed to the CBS broadcast that the offense with Milroe under center would represent a similar style to the one in use during Jalen Hurts‘ Alabama tenure. Which is to say, expect a lot more quarterback movement with Milroe looking to use his athletic abilities to his advantage.

