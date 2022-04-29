Aaron Rodgers did not expect Packers ‘surprising’ DaVante Adams trade

It seems that Green Bay Packers franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not in the know about the team’s failed contract negotiations and eventual DaVante Adams trade.

The NFL world was shaken up in March when the Packers surprised many and traded five-time Pro Bowler DaVante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for draft picks — including the 22nd pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The deal was precipitated by a breakdown in contract extension negotiations after the team slapped a franchise tag on Adams a week before.

Following the swap, the Raiders gave Adams the long-term security he wanted in a five-year deal worth $141.25 million.

Aaron Rodgers expected Adams with Green Bay Packers in 2022

Some assumed that Rodgers was likely aware of the breakdown in talks and the impending trade. Since he wields as much power in the Green Bay Packers organization as any quarterback ever has in an NFL franchise. However, during a Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 38-year-old revealed that the move was a surprise to him.

“It was a little surprising with Davante — obviously when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was going to come back,” Rodgers said. “I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back, didn’t obviously turn out that way, but I have so much love for ‘Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best with Derek [Carr] in Vegas. But that’s a big hole to fill.”

One has to wonder if Aaron Rodgers would have agreed to a record-breaking three-year, $150.815 million contract extension if the Adams trade had already gone down before then. As he mentions, the team now has a major hole after moving the two-time All-Pro and have yet to sufficiently fill that spot with another proven star talent.

Aaron Rodgers contract: 3-years, $151 million, $42 million in 2022

With the 22nd pick in the first round acquired from Las Vegas, the Green Bay Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker on Thursday night.