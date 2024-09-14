New MLB rumor claims Yankees tried to copy the Dodgers deferral-filled contract for Ohtani with another top free agent

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

In the winter the New York Yankees also attempted to use the Los Angeles Dodgers’ highly criticized strategy of a massive free-agent contract with deferrals baked into it.

This past offseason was a very expensive one for the Dodgers. In an attempt to bring the franchise its first World Series title since 2020, the organization handed out over a billion dollars in contracts over the next decade to Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

However, it was the deal with Ohtani that got a lot of blowback from the baseball world. Not because they gave him a record-shattering $700 million deal, but how the contract pays out. Instead of being on the books for a huge sum each season, the majority of the contract is filled with deferrals that begin in 2034. Over the next 10 years, the MVP candidate is only making just over $2 million per season.

It allowed LA to a few weeks later give Japanese countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto a $325 million contract. It drew the ire of many around MLB. However, it seems that the New York Yankees liked the idea and tried to mirror it with a different player.

Yankees rumor claims they also tried to hand out deferral-filled contract in the offseason

Heading into the offseason, the Yankees were not looking to add a huge amount of money to a sizable payroll. But they still needed to improve the roster. And former Yanks draft pick Jordan Montgomery was a top target after helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series.

Montgomery chose to go to the Arizona Diamondbacks (One year, $25 million) instead of returning to New York. However, this week New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed “Montgomery turned down a four-year deferred Yankees offer for $72M.”

Obviously, things worked out for New York because they are still a title contender in 2024 and Montgomery has had a very rough season in Arizona. But it is interesting that they also tried the much-maligned technique to improve the team now and worry about the cost later.

