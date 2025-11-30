A historic San Diego crowd turned up for a spectacular WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The four-match card provided plenty of fantastic moments, with some misses as well. Keep reading below to check out our Best and Worst Moments from tonight’s big event.

Best: Iyo Takes to the Skies



We knew it was coming, and it still rocked. In what’s become a WarGames tradition, IYO SKY and her trusty trash can took flight as she jumped off the top of the cage onto the opposing team. It was a spectacle in San Diego.

The only thing in doubt was what kind of spin she would put on it this year. The spin wound up being a breathtaking front flip, which is truly insane to think of her pulling that off blind inside of a trash can. But pull it off she did, knocking down most of the opposition and changing the tide of the match for good.

Worst: Nikki Bella Disappoints in Undeserved Title Bout



What a nothing of a match. Nikki Bella’s recent betrayal of Stephanie Vaquer was meant to inject this storyline with some juice. The end result didn’t show it, though, as this match came and went without much heat.

Bella has her supporters and is putting in the work for this comeback. The problem is that there are so many other talents that would’ve made better use of this time. They can paint the picture of Vaquer defeating a Hall of Famer as much as they want, but it isn’t resonating how they’d like. This was another example of that.

Best: Tsunami City



The Men’s War Games match had some electrifying moments, from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ entrance-way confrontation to Jey Uso reigniting a yeeting crowd mid-match. But for my money, the moment that riled me up the most was Bronson Reed entering the fray and going ballistic.

Reed came in and started handing out Tsunamis left and right, much to the crowd’s delight. The 330-pound behemoth came flying off the top rope multiple times, flattening CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso in short order. With Wade Barrett on the call hyping it up as only he could, Reed once again made his mark, grabbing a large chunk of the spotlight in the process.

Worst: Mystery Man Leads to a Frustrating Finish



So, the end of the Men’s War Games match set up a huge mystery as a masked individual, completely clad in black, came in and helped Paul Heyman’s crew grab the win. Not only that, but this individual did so using Seth Rollins’ curb stomp. Though it raises intrigue, it also raises frustration.

For starters, it can’t be Rollins for a number of reasons. This means it’s someone else who is likely to join The Vision. This may be fine for this Monday’s RAW or whenever they decide to reveal his identity, but for the live crowd in San Diego and everyone tuning in at home, it was an unfulfilling finish. Pretty lame way to end a Big-4 PLE if you ask me.

Best: Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan Prevail



It was a safe bet that shenanigans would take place during this match. If Dominik Mysterio was gonna wrestle the title back from John Cena, it would likely be with major assistance from his Judgment Day cohorts. The question was what that would look like.

The true ace up their sleeves turned out to be the return of Liv Morgan. Towards the end of the highly entertaining bout, Morgan came down to help ‘Dirty Dom’ pull one more swerve on Cena and put him away for the win. The reunited couple then celebrated into the night with happy times ahead. And surely, Morgan will be more than happy to coexist with Roxanne Perez within the group…right?