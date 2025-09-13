WWE SmackDown (September 12, 2025)
WWE SmackDown is back tonight with an event at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. As always, the card will kick off at 8 PM ET on the USA Network and will feature a pair of major matchups.
Long-time enemies Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will renew their rivalry with a Friday night grudge match. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her gold for a second time in a rematch with Jade Cargill. And “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, makes his long-awaited return to SmackDown.
Get a quick look at all the night’s results as well as the top highlights from each segment below.
Rapid WWE SmackDown Results
- Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
- Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
Brock Lesnar Faceoff with R-Truth Highlights
Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix Highlights
Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill Highlights
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Highlights
