smackdown results
Credit: WWE

WWE SmackDown (September 12, 2025)

WWE SmackDown is back tonight with an event at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. As always, the card will kick off at 8 PM ET on the USA Network and will feature a pair of major matchups.

Long-time enemies Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will renew their rivalry with a Friday night grudge match. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her gold for a second time in a rematch with Jade Cargill. And “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, makes his long-awaited return to SmackDown.

Get a quick look at all the night’s results as well as the top highlights from each segment below.

Rapid WWE SmackDown Results

  • Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
  • Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar Faceoff with R-Truth Highlights

Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix Highlights

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill Highlights

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Highlights

By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka
