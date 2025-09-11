A new report suggests an obscene amount of money could pull “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the Undertaker back into a WWE ring for an upcoming WrestleMania.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia will go in a surprising direction when boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh announced in a Snapchat live video that WrestleMania would be coming to the country in 2027.

There had been rumors about that possibility over the last year. This is the first public statement from a person closely tied to negotiations about it actually happening. When it comes to WWE’s dealings with the Kingdom, it all boils down to money. And reports suggest Alalshikh and his Saudi friends made the promotion an offer they simply could not refuse.

A follow-up report added that the Saudi’s are also interested in throwing some absurd paydays at wrestling legends to get them in the ring for WrestleMania 43. On a new episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed the Saudi’s “have matches that they want and they’re working really, really hard to get” them booked for the event.

Could the Undertaker and Stone Cold return at WrestleMania 43?

The Saudi wrestling fanbase loves older WWE legends. It is why some of the final matches for Bill Goldberg, the Undertaker, Kane, and Shawn Michaels occurred there. When asked by Bryan Alvarez if Austin, Michaels, and Undertaker were some of the possible names that could get huge offers, Meltzer confirmed they could be in play.

“All of those people will be contacted, and the ones who wanna do it will be able to,” he said. “Some may not want to do it. But the ones who have any interest in doing it, or any interest in a great payday, they’ll be able to get it on that show, yeah.”

All of the above names have made it clear they are done wrestling. However, if they get an offer they can’t refuse, like the company just got, anything can happen.