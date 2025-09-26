Despite its impressive success, there are still many folks who wonder, “is WWE fake?” Here we answer everything you need to know about the professional wrestling giant known as World Wrestling Entertainment.

What is WWE?

Credit: USA Today News

WWE is a professional wrestling company that is the brainchild of long-time CEO Vincent Kennedy McMahon. McMahon purchased what was known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation at the start of the 1980s from his father and rebranded it WWF.

The new promotion became a disruptor in the industry as it went away from promoting shows in certain regions of the United States, like other companies, to putting on events nationally. Eventually, it grew into an international brand known the world over.

What does WWE stand for?

WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon revamped his highly successful company from WWF to WWE in 2002 after losing a lawsuit to the World Wildlife Fund, which sued to again have control of the legendary trademark.

Is WWE fake?

Credit: USA Today News

Yes, WWE is fake and the bouts taking place are not real fights. However, professional wrestling is a well-choreographed form of physical entertainment that is quite dangerous and takes years of training before reaching the highest levels of the industry.

The WWE features some of the best male and female athletes in the world and they take serious risks every time they enter the ring. Past and current performers have suffered injuries such as broken necks, paralysis, concussions, mangled limbs, as well as many torn muscles and ligaments.

Is WWE scripted?

Along with the choreographed “wrestling” in the matches, the television programs are also scripted in advance. The company has a writing team and creative department that plans out the predetermined results, moments, and dialogue.

When did WWE start?

As mentioned above, what fans of professional wrestling know as WWE has been around for a very long-time, and its predecessor WWWF was owned by Vince McMahon Sr. during the 1970s. The original version of the company — first known as WWF — originally began just over four decades ago in 1982.

Who owns WWE?

For over 40 years, Vince McMahon and his company held complete control over the WWE. However, that changed in 2023 when the 77-year-old chairman of the company agreed to a deal with media powerhouse Endeavor. The promotion will now be merged with Endeavor’s other top brand, the UFC, to form an all-new publicly traded combat and entertainment company.

How much did Vince McMahon sell WWE for?

The legendary wrestling company was not technically sold to Endeavor for a specific price. Instead, it was merged with the company’s other brands and the new company that forms out of the merger is expected to have a value of over $21 billion. Endeavor purchased a 51% controlling stake in the WWE.

How much does a WWE wrestler make?

Credit: USA Today News

What wrestlers make in salary varies from the top stars to the performers opening up shows. Much like it would on a professional sports team. And just like a pro team, there are many of the over 100 wrestlers on the WWE roster that earn a few million or more each year. While new and young performers new to the company usually make around $500,000 annually.

How much is WWE worth?

Before its massive merger with UFC-owned media giant Endeavor in 2023, the biggest and grandest wrestling promotion in the world had a stock market value of over $5 billion.