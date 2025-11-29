A new WWE rumor suggests a third WrestleMania clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is among the early plans for the April event.

This Saturday night, WWE returns to the ESPN app for its latest premium live event, Survivor Series: War Games. The evening’s main event will feature some of the company’s top stars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar, in the men’s War Games match.

With it being the last major event of 2025, the match is sure to lay the early groundwork for what could unfold at the Royal Rumble in January and, most importantly, WrestleMania 42 in the spring. That is why there is a real chance of some intriguing plot twists that could emerge from this weekend’s event. Especially with so many top stars not having a clear storyline path heading into the new year.

Well, a new report Wrestling Observer offers a better idea of what could be coming in the weeks ahead. According to the outlet, the original plan for the Night 2 main event of WrestleMania 42 was going to see Reigns and long-time rival and former friend Seth Rollins face off. However, the former leader of The Vision’s recent knee injury completely derailed those plans.

Reigns vs. Rhodes 3 the early plan for WrestleMania 42?

Credit: WWE

However, Wrestling Observer claims the plan is still for Reigns to be in the main event on April 19, and that could be against Cody Rhodes or CM Punk, or whoever holds one of those titles come April. It is why Reigns purposely hinted that he is coming for one of their titles during their segment together on Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.

To add further intrigue to it all, Roman Reigns’ contract reportedly expires after WrestleMania 42. However, he has stated publicly that he is not planning to retire just yet. It will be interesting to see how his contract situation affects plans.

Reigns faced Rhodes in the Night 2 headliners at WrestleMania 39 and 40, with them splitting the two matchups. Reigns was part of a triple threat Night 1 main event against Punk and Rollins at last year’s WrestleMania.