Once again, it’s time for war! This Saturday night, WWE presents Survivor Series: WarGames live from Petco Park in San Diego, California. One of the “Big 4” events on their calendar every year, this Thanksgiving tradition looks to be a massive spectacle.

This Saturday’s card features two 5-on-5 WarGames steel cage matches, one for the men and one for the women. The Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as John Cena will defend against the former champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Read on below for some bold 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames predictions.

Will John Cena head towards his final match still Intercontinental Champion?

John Cena shocked the world a couple of weeks ago in his hometown of Boston by defeating Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship. It was an unexpected turn on Cena’s farewell tour that provided yet another memorable moment in his illustrious career. It also made Cena a “Grand Slam Champion”, one of the few accolades that had eluded the sure-fire Hall of Famer.

However, let’s not lose sight of Cena’s true mission on the last stops of his tour. He’s made it a point to use his clout to shine a light on as much talent as possible. His win over ‘Dirty Dom’ definitely did that, but a loss to him here would elevate the young star even further. Expect some shenanigans from the crafty former champ as he reclaims his precious title.

Prediction: Mysterio

Can Stephanie Vaquer make Nikki Bella pay for her betrayal?

Stephanie Vaquer’s reign as Women’s World Champion has featured heavy involvement from Nikki Bella. First, as an ally to help fend off Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. But more recently, as an adversary, thanks to Bella’s shocking betrayal a few weeks back. Now, they’ll settle this bad blood with the title on the line.

Vaquer is a star on the rise, and it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to have her reign cut short at this point. But I wouldn’t put it past WWE to make a shock switch here and give Bella a late-career title win to solidify her comeback. Especially since this feud seems to be just getting started. I’m still taking ‘La Primera’ here, but I’d put it at 51-49 percent certainty.

Prediction: Vaquer

Can Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley truly be on the same page inside the cage?

The build for the Women’s WarGames match has primarily centered around the drama between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The longtime rivals have a hard time trusting each other, particularly on Flair’s end. They do seem to be putting their differences aside, and not a moment too soon, given how aggressive their opponents have been.

As is mostly the case every year for the women’s side, this one is gonna be a wild ride. All eyes will be on IYO SKY the moment she gets her hands on a trash can. And we also get the added attraction of AJ Lee’s participation and continued rivalry with Becky Lynch. I think the faces ultimately pull out the win, but we’ll all likely be winners watching this one.

Prediction: Ripley, SKY, Flair, Bliss, and Lee

What will be the story coming out of a very loaded Men’s WarGames match?

You’d be hard-pressed to name a WarGames match that has had the star power to match this one. Some of the biggest names of this generation, coupled with some bona fide future stars, are set to tear the house down. There is a ton of animosity to go along with all of the marquee names that will be trading blows inside the giant structure.

It’ll be interesting to see who winds up being the workhorses in this bout. My money is on Logan Paul and Jimmy Uso. As for the result, to me, Jey Uso will be the one to watch. The questions surrounding his state of mind over the past few months lead me to believe he’ll cost his team either through some miscommunication or an outright betrayal. That’ll be more than enough to open the door for Paul Heyman’s crew to pounce and gain the win.