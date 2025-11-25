If WWE really wants to eventually give Logan Paul their top title in 2026, this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw should have set off alarm bells to pump the brakes on that possibility.

Whether you hate him or love him, you are doing Paul a disservice if you deny how talented he is as an aspiring professional wrestler. The former child actor has created a massive fanbase through his brilliant use of YouTube and Vine back in the days before people realized the financial potential in those platforms. But he was only able to have success there because of his creativity and charisma.

Those two characteristics are extremely valuable in professional wrestling. They are hard to teach, and usually separate the regular wrestlers from the ones who can put butts in seats and make boatloads of cash. However, while pro wrestling, especially in WWE, is a soap opera, you still need to get in that ring and perform at a high level if you want to become a superstar.

Fans of the industry have seen many high-potential performers turn into a letdown in that department. But contrary to many early expectations, Paul has been shockingly good at times in the ring. A major reason is, first, his willingness to learn and look good in a match, and second, his amazing athleticism. His absurd physical gifts are why he was able to have an exhibition fight with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and actually be decent.

Since making his wrestling debut in 2022, Logan Paul has had some very good matches with top talent on the roster, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. And his match with John Cena at Clash in Paris during the summer was a highlight of that event. In one-on-one matches, with time to prepare, he shows talents many years beyond his experience level.

Logan Paul struggles during WWE RAW tag team main event

“Logan Paul is better than everyone in AEW”



“He’s better than 90% of the WWE roster” pic.twitter.com/DM3a5GEhBC — pj 🐦‍🔥 (@falcnarrow) November 25, 2025

But when thrown into matches like every other performer on the WWE roster is on a weekly basis, the warts show. And this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw was one of the worst instances yet.

Paul was one half of this week’s tag team main event to decide who gets the advantage in the Survivor Series men’s War Games match. While he got the pin for his team, it was rough at times to get there. Early in the bout, he got mixed up in a spot with the Usos where it looked like he was supposed to bounce off the ropes and take a double super kick. Instead, he ran through the ropes and out of the ring. Leaving the Usos looking confused and amused.

Later, he got mixed up during an attempted backbreaker from Jey Uso. Video of the moment made its way online, and it could have led to an injury for either man. While taking a slam, he didn’t post off his opponent and was dead weight. Then, toward the end of the bout, he took a cross-body from Jimmy Uso that was also very messy.

OFF-AIR FOOTAGE after RAW!



Brock Lesnar: Let's Go Boys (for attack)

Logan Paul: LET'S GO LET'S GOOO!

Brock Lesnar: NOT TODAY, KID.



😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/wANTpvqTpM — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) November 25, 2025

Furthermore, his punches during matches and wild melee’s are not good. Which is ironic because his finisher is a “knockout punch.” Three years into his wrestling career, the mistakes aren’t shocking. But for the way WWE positions him, it’s a huge red flag, because his lack of experience and fluidity could get someone hurt, and it might be a big-name talent.

WWE should pump the brakes on a Logan Paul world title reign in 2026

Credit: WWE

Paul has been in huge matchups with some of the company’s biggest stars and even had a sizable reign as the United States champion. Before Survivor Series, there were also early hints that he could eventually face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight title in the coming months. He will probably lose that match, but it just feels like WWE is eyeing a Paul world title reign in 2026. They shouldn’t.

This week’s RAW shows he is far from ready to carry that load in the ring. But that doesn’t mean he can’t hold a top title eventually. He is extremely charismatic, a super athlete, and loves the industry. Qualities that make a top star and world champion. So how can WWE fix this issue?

It’s a simple, Paul needs more and more time in the ring. That is the only way he will get better. Not wrestling once every few months. He needs to be in there as much as possible, and eventually, he will get very good at the craft. If he can go to AAA or to a promotion WWE is friendly with in Japan for a few matches and see other styles, it would benefit him.

But, considering his endeavors outside the ring, that may be hard to do. More reason why they should put a pin in the idea of giving him a top title in 2026 and save it for 2027 or 2028.