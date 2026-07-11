Veteran broadcaster Dan Patrick didn’t hold back Friday after WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert left his show hanging — literally just yards away at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Dan Patrick Blasts Engelbert Over No-Show

Patrick had promoted the interview heavily on The Dan Patrick Show, expecting Engelbert to join for a sit-down that was scheduled to take place on Thursday. Instead, he and his producers waited nearly two hours with no sign of the commissioner. Eventually, word came back that the WNBA’s public relations team had advised Engelbert not to proceed.

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“And then we got word that the commissioner said that the WNBA staff, the PR staff, said that she is not allowed to do this,” Patrick said. “They would prefer that she did not do [the interview].

Patrick proceeded to absolutely lambaste Engelbert for her “feeble” and embarrassing move.

“You’re the commissioner, and you’re listening to the PR department, which is fine, but did you check with PR before you said yes to us?” continued Patrick. “We promoted it all day yesterday.”

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The legendary sports commentator went on to point out that the Commissioner wasn’t exactly hamstrung by logistics.

The cutaway to her killed me https://t.co/nSX68TtjXk pic.twitter.com/jOLjnLvkQK — Nick Davis (@RealNickDavis) July 11, 2026

Patrick made it clear the conversation was meant to tackle the league’s biggest current flashpoint: the ongoing controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark. The planned interview came amid intense scrutiny over a flagrant foul involving Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who landed on Clark’s neck and stepped over her during a loose-ball play on June 24. No foul was called in real time, but the league later upgraded it to a one-game suspension.

The broadcaster said he planned to ask tough but fair questions about player safety, officiating, and how the league is handling its breakout star’s skyrocketing popularity.

“I thought this was going to be a good thing for the WNBA because people still want answers here,” he lamented. “There are so many people who have an opinion and agendas here, and this was a chance to sit down. And yes, would the questions be tough? Yes, yes. And I’m sure that had something to do with it.”

Dan Patrick on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert cancelling her appearance on the show:



"If you want to be treated as a serious league, this is what happens! These are tough questions, but this is a fair outlet for you – a fair platform. I will treat you with respect." pic.twitter.com/15VOBZIxAd — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 10, 2026

Awkward Timing Amid Caitlin Clark Controversy

The no-show comes at a particularly awkward time for Engelbert. Just days earlier, she issued a statement condemning “vile hate” and death threats directed at Thomas and her teammates following the Clark incident. The focus was on Thomas, not Clark.

Thomas had publicly called out the commissioner for remaining silent as racial slurs, threats, and leaked addresses poured in. Engelbert responded by saying the league “vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate” and that player safety is its top priority.

Patrick argued that the last-minute cancellation sends the wrong message as the league fights to be taken seriously.

“It’s just disappointing,” said Patrick. “If you want to be treated as a serious league, this is what happens! These are tough questions, but this is a fair outlet for you, a fair platform. I will treat you with respect.”