WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert finally spoke up Tuesday night, but not about the matter you might have envisioned. Engelbert condemned the alleged ugly wave of hate and death threats that have been pouring in toward Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.

The Foul That Started It All

It all stems from that flagrant foul Thomas committed on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during their matchup last week. No foul was called live, but the league reviewed the play afterward and upgraded it to a Flagrant 2. Thomas was suspended for one game and fined $1,000.

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But the real issue, in the league’s mind, has been the nasty backlash that followed against Thomas.

Thomas went public earlier, claiming she and her teammates had been hit with racial slurs, harassment, and straight-up death threats. She called out the league — and Engelbert specifically — for staying silent when things got dangerous.

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“We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy; it’s no surprise,” Thomas complained. “As usual, she remains silent, and that’s unfortunate when our lives are being threatened.”

Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said she has received death threats and been called racial slurs in the aftermath of last week's incident involving Caitlin Clark.



Thomas had received a one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Clark's throat.… — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2026

Double Standard in Player Safety?

That’s your usual WNBA player victimhood right there. Assault Clark on the floor, then play victim when fans get angry. To be sure, there are lunatics out there who make threats behind their keyboards, but there are also players in the league who like to embellish the hatred.

Thomas’s comments forced the commissioner’s hand, and Engelbert dutifully bent the knee.

“The WNBA vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate,” the commissioner said in a statement Tuesday. She then followed that up with perhaps the best part.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our community is always the league’s top priority,” Engelbert said. “We are aware of Alyssa Thomas’ comments, and what she and her teammates have experienced is completely unacceptable and not representative of the WNBA community.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert condemns 'hate' against Alyssa Thomas while Caitlin Clark stays exposed https://t.co/HBKJJMBJ2S #FoxNews — Cindy (@asheborn57) July 1, 2026

Bruh, I don’t recall her issuing a statement condemning hate from players directed toward Clark, or one talking about the “safety and well-being of everyone” when her biggest star got throat-punched, stepped on, and later had to leave the game and miss another due to a back injury. But then, Clark and her fans don’t get to hide behind claims of racism the way Thomas can.

Hell, the WNBA’s players’ union couldn’t even muster the courage to state emphatically that ramming a fist into an opponent’s throat, as Thomas did, is illegal.

Clark’s arrival in the league has brought record viewership and mainstream buzz, but it’s also stirred up ugly jealousy and racism against her. Yes, her.

Maybe it’s time to address that, Cathy.