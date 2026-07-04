Caitlin Clark finally addressed the headlines that have dominated the WNBA conversation for the past week. In her first public comments since the incident, the Indiana Fever superstar opened up about the moment Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas punched her in the throat during their matchup last month.

Clark Breaks Her Silence

Clark had kept mostly quiet as the replays and nonstop debate dragged on all week. But she clearly wasn’t going to let the moment pass without saying something. After Friday’s practice, she addressed the play directly and pushed back firmly against anyone trying to brush it off.

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“I don’t think it was up for debate,” she said, pushing back against any assertions that people didn’t see what they actually saw. “You can go back and watch the clip. I think it was straightforward.”

“The refs and the league overall we have to improve. League office you gotta do better.”



Caitlin Clark spoke on the hard foul she took from Alyssa Thomas and the controversy that followed pic.twitter.com/r0eMzJv0Bm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 3, 2026

Indeed, it was. Thomas got caught putting her fist to the throat of the league’s top star, then trying to step on and over her during their heated matchup. No foul was called live, but the league reviewed the play afterward and upgraded it to a Flagrant 2. Thomas was suspended for one game and fined $1,000.

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Replays showed Clark immediately grabbing her throat and looking like she was struggling to catch her breath. The play sparked plenty of debate — a lot of fans and analysts called it dirty, while others defended Thomas and said she was just playing tough, physical basketball like always.

League Scrutiny Intensifies

Clark speaking out now feels especially timely. She’s the league’s biggest star and a generational talent, yet she’s faced unusually rough physical defense almost from the day she stepped into the WNBA last year. Some call it the traditional “welcome to the league” treatment, while others insist it’s gone too far into targeted cheap shots. No matter which side you’re on, the whole discussion around player safety and how the league treats its top names has gotten a lot more intense.

“First of all, I know what you’re going to ask, and I did think it was a flagrant foul. Our reffing just needs to be better,” Clark, who seems tired of getting hammered by her opponents. “It’s one of the hardest jobs in the world.”

“The league has to do better (at) protecting our players.”

Clark should be a priority. We’re not talking special treatment either. Just fair treatment.

I didn’t realize Caitlin Clark was not only struck in the neck, but also kneed in the groin, pinched under the arm, and nearly stomped on.



The fact that she received only a one-day suspension is absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/iNtZZ2m1hI — Jammles (@jammles9) June 27, 2026

Since Clark came into the league in 2024, she’s been on the receiving end of some rough, controversial physicality. ran a timeline showing at least 13 incidents that raised eyebrows — eye pokes, plus the ruptured eardrum she mentioned afterward. A bunch of fans and analysts keep complaining that referees aren’t calling those flagrant fouls fast enough, so the league’s biggest draw is basically left out there unprotected.

The Fever will look to move forward as they continue their push toward the postseason, with Clark once again at the center of it all.