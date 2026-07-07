Geno Auriemma, the winningest coach in women’s basketball history, weighed in on Caitlin Clark and the controversy that’s surrounding her treatment. His latest comments are already making waves.

Appearing on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast on July 6, the UConn head coach tackled the ongoing debate over how Clark is treated on the court, and he didn’t dance around it. His take: personal animosity toward Clark within the league is real, and pretending otherwise doesn’t hold up.

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He’s Not Buying the ‘Referendum on America’ Framing

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Auriemma’s comments come in the wake of the Alyssa Thomas incident, where the Phoenix Mercury forward put a hand on Clark’s throat during a scramble for a loose ball. It was a moment that went completely viral, sparked national outcry, and ultimately got Thomas suspended. In the aftermath, the conversation around Clark’s treatment exploded into something much bigger than basketball.

That’s exactly what Auriemma pushed back on. He argued that every top draft pick gets fouled hard, and that not every hard foul is some grand statement. Some are just bad basketball plays, and some are flagrant. But according to him, none of it amounts to a referendum on America.

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Related: Caitlin Clark’s Back Injury: Road to Recovery and What’s Next

Yes, There Are Players Who Would ‘Love to Kick Her Ass’

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Auriemma spoke out when it came to how some players in the league actually feel about Clark. He said flatly that there are players who would love to get physical with her every chance they get, and that anyone denying the tension between Clark and some of her peers is kidding themselves.

It’s a notably different tone than the criticism he’s gotten in the past. Back in 2024, Auriemma took heat for suggesting Clark wasn’t physically ready for the WNBA’s level of contact, and he’s also floated the idea that some of the rough treatment stems from Clark’s own trash talk on the court. Comments that didn’t sit well with her fanbase either.

Clark Has Stayed Mostly Above the Fray

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For her part, Clark has largely tried to keep the conversation on basketball rather than the controversy swirling around her. She’s said the league needs to do a better job protecting its players, pointing specifically to the fact that the Thomas incident wasn’t flagged in real time and only drew discipline after the fact. She’s also repeatedly urged her own fans to dial back the harassment directed at other players and coaches.

Where This Leaves Things

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Auriemma’s comments aren’t likely to end the debate. If anything, they add more fuel to it. But given his standing in the sport, his willingness to say the tension around Clark is real, and carries weight not only for fans but the players too. Whether that quiets the conversation or reignites it is anyone’s guess. Either way, it’s clear the discourse around Clark isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.