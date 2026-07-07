Caitlin Clark isn’t holding back. The Indiana Fever star is speaking out and calling on the WNBA to start treating its referees like full-time employees, arguing the league needs to do a lot more to fix the officiating and actually protect its players — especially with frustrations already boiling over this early in the 2026 season.

Clark Calls Out WNBA Officiating Failures

Clark’s comments come after a string of controversial calls, including a high-profile incident weeks ago when Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas hit her in the throat during a loose-ball scramble. Officials initially ruled it a non-flagrant foul, but the league later upgraded it to a Flagrant 2 and suspended Thomas for one game.

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Clark didn’t hold back when asked about the play, saying, “I did think it was a flagrant foul.”

Caitlin Clark on getting punched in the throat by Alyssa Thomas:



"I did think it was a flagrant foul. Our reffing just needs to be better… The league has to do better protecting our players."



"The harassment, the hate, none of that is ok." pic.twitter.com/aC07jT6eSG — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 3, 2026

But she emphasized the issue goes far beyond one moment.

“It’s kind of been a discussion for three years now, and I think we really need to do a better job protecting the people in this league,” Clark said. “I’ve been involved in a few of those plays, but there’s been plenty of others across the league that haven’t been called. You go back postgame, or whatever it is, teams submit clips and nothing changes.”

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“I think overall the league has to do better.”

She added a direct call for better investment in referees.

“Overall, the league just has to do better, and we have to invest in those areas,” Clark added. “The technology can get better. We can treat the referees a little bit better. Pay them like they’re full-time employees.”

League-Wide Frustration Grows

Her comments are hitting home with a lot of people around the league. A recent report revealed that coaches and front-office executives from eight different teams all agree the officiating is still a big mess — even after last year’s big task force and all the talk about fixing things.

Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada pretty much summed up the frustration after a recent loss, bluntly calling the officiating “awful” and revealing that one referee even admitted to her they got a call wrong.

Jordin Canada on Thursday's refs:



"I'm going to get fined, but I don't care. Tonight, the officiating was awful … I don't know how many times Angel has to get beat up in the paint for her to get a foul called … I thought all 3 refs were terrible."pic.twitter.com/wbzVblvaEt — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 3, 2026

The WNBA has taken some steps, including hiring veteran official Eric Brewton as a referee advisor. But players and coaches continue to point to inconsistent foul calls, missed flagrants, and a review process that produces little noticeable change from game to game. High-profile blunders this season — such as allowing a player to stay in after fouling out — have only fueled the criticism.

Clark’s star power has put extra attention on the issue. As the league enjoys record audiences and a massive new media rights deal, many believe it’s time to match that growth with better resources for game officials.

It remains to be seen whether the WNBA will actually implement any meaningful changes, but when one of the league’s biggest stars speaks up like this, it’s hard to ignore. For a league that’s still working hard to build credibility with fans and players, brushing off calls from someone like Caitlin Clark could prove a mistake.