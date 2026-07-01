How The Star Was Injured

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Just as Caitlin Clark appeared to be finding her rhythm again, the Indiana Fever star suffered another setback.

Clark exited Indiana’s 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury after taking a hard fall and appearing to aggravate her back. The matchup between the two teams was one of the most physical games of the Fever’s season. The injury forced her to leave the game early, and concerns quickly shifted from the loss to how much time Indiana could be without its franchise player.

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A few days later, the Fever confirmed Clark would miss at least one week with a back injury, ruling her out of the team’s next game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Head coach Stephanie White said the organization plans to be cautious with Clark’s recovery, prioritizing her long-term health over rushing her back onto the court.

Related: WNBA Union Refuses to Say If Punching Caitlin Clark in the Throat Is Illegal

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Recovery Timeline and Return Outlook

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Fortunately for Indiana, the schedule provides some built-in recovery time. After the Sparks matchup, the Fever don’t play against another team until July 5, when they’ll face off against the Seattle Storm. This timeline gives Clark a few additional days to rest and rehabilitate before the team’s schedule becomes much more demanding.

For now, there is no official timetable for Clark’s return beyond the initial week-long absence. The organization will continue monitoring her progress day by day, with the hope that the extended break between games allows her to return healthy and pain-free for the next phase of the season.

The focus is no longer simply getting Clark back on the floor as quickly as possible. It’s making sure she’s healthy enough to stay there. If the Fever hope to make a deep playoff run, they’ll need their franchise player at full strength, and this recovery period could play an important role in ensuring that happens.

What Clark’s Absence Means for the Fever

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The extra recovery time could prove significant. Indiana enters a challenging stretch that includes games against several playoff contenders. Having Clark available would dramatically change the team’s outlook.

When healthy this season, she averages 21.2 points and 8.2 assists per game while serving as the primary engine for the Fever’s offense. Even without Clark, Indiana has managed to stay competitive, posting a 10-8 record and remaining firmly in the playoff picture.

Whether Clark returns for the July 5 matchup or shortly afterward, Indiana’s medical staff will likely make sure she is fully recovered instead of risking another setback. Keeping Clark healthy could be the biggest factor in determining how far the Fever can go in the 2026 playoffs.

Injury Prone

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The franchise player has been battling injuries throughout her entire WNBA career. She withstood a left quad strain in the 2025 season, as well as a left groin injury and later an injury to the right groin. These injuries would sideline her for the rest of the 2025 season.

But this raises one big question. Is the star healthy enough to have an ongoing career? Or will it be cut short due to injuries? These concerns also raise a big question about the Fever’s medical team and what parameters they need to take into account in order to keep Clark healthy.

During this 2026 season, Clark had previously been dealing with back soreness, but it wasn’t until recently, when she took a hard fall and landed on her back, that it became a large concern. The Fever and Clark have a lot to think about: Clark’s recovery, her future with the franchise, ongoing medical concerns, and the Fever’s playoff picture.