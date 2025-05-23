Dave Portnoy and the ESPN App Rip Angel Reese After Atrocious Shooting Performance

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Granted, we’re just two games into the season, but the Chicago Sky might want to consider the possibility that they drafted a bust when they selected Angel Reese.

Early on in her rookie season, Reese insisted she was just as important to the league as Catilin Clark. The media fed into that, perhaps because of her privilege, and even ranked the Sky forward ahead of Clark on various rookie and player lists.

However, by the second half of the season, it was clear both players were moving in opposite directions. Clark is light years ahead of Reese in terms of skill on the court. Angel very clearly couldn’t even hit layups, causing fans to start thinking she was intentionally missing them to pad her rebounding stats. The Indiana Fever went to the playoffs. The Sky tumbled into oblivion.

Angel Reese is first in attempts (274), but last in percentage (43.8%) on shots within 5 feet in the WNBA this year.



(h/t Stephen Noh, Sporting News) pic.twitter.com/7UfI0vcJul — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 26, 2024

It wasn’t good for Reese. Like, she’s not even in the same universe as the rest of the league’s players, bad. And this season is off to an even worse start.

Angel Reese is not Playing Well

Last night’s game against the New York Liberty provided a glaring example of what everyone is discussing regarding Angel Reese’s inability to shoot a basketball from short range. By comparison, she made Bronny James look like a veritable sharpshooter.

Reese finished the game going 0-8 from the floor, and it wasn’t like she was firing up three-pointers. The free-throw shooting wasn’t much better. She hit two of six from the charity stripe.

Reese’s final line: Two points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and five turnovers.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared a video clip that was a microcosm of the horrible night and teased Reese with just three words: “The beautiful game.”

It was pretty ugly.

Angel Reese is IN HER BAG pic.twitter.com/Mg7aXcOAxy — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 23, 2025

RELATED: Caitlin Clark Responds to Alleged Fan Racism Towards Angel Reese

ESPN App Piles On

Beyond Portnoy’s jab, the ESPN app also piled onto Angel Reese, though it was almost assuredly inadvertent. The app sent out a push alert to fans after the game, and the summary was just brutal.

This Angel Reese ESPN notification 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9nX6VWN0C9 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 23, 2025

Let’s hope Angel didn’t look at the play-by-play summaries either. If she did, even she might think she’s trying to pad her stats by missing layups.

What even is this disaster?

In a follow-up post on X, Portnoy poked some more fun at Reese’s expense. He referenced the silly WNBA investigation into fan “racism” that is still ongoing.

“We’re creating a WNBA safe space, so no mentioning Angels 0-8 from the field today, please,” he taunted. “Thank you.”

By the way, the league has had almost a whole week to look into the “racism” allegations and has yet to produce a shred of evidence.

Guess they can’t shoot straight either.