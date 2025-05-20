Caitlin Clark Responds to Alleged Fan Racism Towards Angel Reese

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Basketball superstar Caitlin Clark issued a public statement in response to a WNBA investigation into alleged “racism” during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game this past weekend.

Clark, who has repeatedly suggested she is the beneficiary of “white privilege” as a player, is now lending credence to allegations that her fans acted in a bigoted manner during the game, despite there being zero evidence thus far.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Fever’s blowout victory over the Sky. Clark delivered a hard foul on Angel Reese, and the Sky forward responded with intense words and even a motion to engage in a fight.

From there, anonymous complaints surfaced suggesting fans had taunted Reese with racial remarks as she was shooting her free throws, something Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who was at the game, adamantly denied.

Without proof, the league set out to “investigate” regardless, and Clark is now foolishly feeding into the narrative.

The WNBA, just hours after the game, announced that they were launching an investigation into “hateful comments” from the Fever fans and said “such behavior is unacceptable in our sport.”

They provided no details.

During a shootaround on Monday, Caitlin Clark responded to the allegation of “hateful comments” despite the lack of evidence that they actually happened.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said. “Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena — whether player or fan — to have a great experience.”

“I appreciate the league doing that [investigation]. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that.”

Here’s the kicker, though. Clark adds that she hopes the league can respond to the alleged show of racism by finding evidence of it first.

“Hopefully, the investigation — we’ll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so,” she said.

On Monday, Caitlin Clark denounced hatred and bigotry directed toward the WNBA and its players.



Read: https://t.co/vT4tYQaM6v pic.twitter.com/lezrBrVY6g — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 20, 2025

Absurd Response

The proper response to this would have been for Caitlin Clark to say, ‘Look, this isn’t how Indiana Fever fans act. They’re the greatest fans in the WNBA, and I hope they don’t find evidence of racial taunting.’

Not, ‘I hope they find something.’

Clark’s Fever teammate Aaliyah Boston also contributed to the narrative, saying, “No type of hate is ever welcomed here. As a player, you just have to stay strong and be able to call it out if something happens.”

If they find evidence. If something happens.

Portnoy himself insisted the league would find no evidence of racial taunts. If that happens, the WNBA would be in the same territory as Bubba Wallace.

“Being in that crowd, seeing that crowd, being at the game, zero point zero, zero, zero, zero, zero chance there’s any truth to this,” he said.

“There was no hate. The only hate was coming from Angel Reese attacking Caitlin Clark.”