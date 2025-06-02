Caitlin Clark’s Injury Shows Just How Much the Indiana Fever and the WNBA Depend on its Superstars

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA season was set to build on last year’s momentum, with surging attendance, primetime TV slots, and a fresh crop of talent drawing new fans to the game. But just a few weeks into the season, Caitlin Clark’s quad injury has put the brakes on the Indiana Fever’s playoff hopes and offered a stark reminder of how fragile the league’s surge can be when its biggest star is sidelined.

Clark, who suffered a left quadriceps strain in a gritty loss to the New York Liberty, is expected to miss several games. It’s her first time missing action in her pro career, and the impact has been immediate both on the court and at the box office.

Clark’s Absence Craters Ticket Prices and Viewership

Since Clark entered the league, she’s been more than just a promising rookie, she’s been a ratings magnet. The Fever are averaging 16,757 fans per home game this season, by far the best in the WNBA and nearly double the next closest team. Her presence has driven the Fever’s average attendance to nearly three times what they drew in 2023.

But take her off the court? The effects are jarring.

Ticket prices for upcoming games nosedived after news of her injury broke. The cheapest seats for Sunday’s road game against the Washington Mystics dropped 47%, while prices for the June 16 home game against the Chicago Sky, once billed as a marquee showdown, fell 71% on the resale market.

On TV, it’s the same story. The Fever’s most recent game, without Clark, drew just 357,000 viewers, down almost 40% compared to the team’s previous national broadcasts. That’s a steep fall for a league hoping to keep network partners and sponsors engaged throughout the season.

Also Read: How To Stream the Indiana Fever in 2025

What This Means for the Fever

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the court, Clark’s loss creates an obvious void. Through her first five games, she was averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists, and 6 rebounds, essentially acting as Indiana’s offensive engine. Her ability to stretch defenses, control tempo, and create for others made her irreplaceable.

Now, the Fever are left to regroup. Veterans like Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith will be asked to shoulder a larger load, and the recently acquired Sydney Colson brings some needed leadership. But make no mistake—there’s no replacing the “Clark Effect.”

Head coach Stephanie White has made it clear the focus is on the long term, saying the team is being cautious with Clark’s return. The hope is that she’ll be back by mid-June, just in time to spark a second-half surge.

A Bigger Conversation About Star Power in the WNBA

Clark’s injury also reopens a familiar debate: how much should the league lean on one player to carry its marketing momentum?

Some critics argue the WNBA has become too reliant on Clark, potentially at the expense of promoting its other stars and teams. But as Fever guard Sydney Colson recently pointed out, highlighting the biggest names helps everyone. When Clark plays, ratings go up for her team and her opponents. Her games have consistently averaged over a million viewers, driving broader visibility for the league as a whole.

Still, the WNBA now faces a challenge. Can the league sustain its growth without its biggest draw for a few weeks? And can the Fever stay competitive enough to keep fans engaged until she returns?

Also Read: The WNBA 2025 Schedule

What’s Next

The Fever are set for a rematch against the Mystics and a pivotal mid-June showdown with the Sky. Both games will serve as barometers for how Indiana holds up without its star and whether fans will stick around when she’s not on the floor.

Clark’s injury doesn’t just change the Fever’s outlook; it shakes up the entire WNBA narrative. And as we’ve seen in just a few short weeks, the league’s growth may be real, but it’s also deeply tied to the health and visibility of its superstars.

In a season filled with promise, this may be the first real test: Can the WNBA prove it’s more than just a one-player show?