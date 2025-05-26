Indiana Fever reveal Caitlin Clark’s injury recovery timeline

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The WNBA season just started, but it didn’t take long for Caitlin Clark to get on a hot streak and lead the league with 9.3 assists per game plus 19 points per contest. However, now she’s set to miss the first regular season game of her young WNBA career.

According to the Indiana Fever, Clark has been diagnosed with a left quad strain. The injury will sideline Clark for at least the next two weeks. The Fever will provide more updates on her condition once they have another chance to evaluate her status.

After blossoming into a superstar with the Iowa Hawkeyes in college, Clark burst out onto the scene after the Fever made her the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark rewarded them by winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award while earning a first-team selection to the All-WNBA team.

The Fever are 2-2 this season, but being without Clark for the next two weeks will be their most challenging test yet. The Fever have five games scheduled in the next two weeks and they hope Clark can make a quick, yet healthy recovery. Indiana’s next matchup comes against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

