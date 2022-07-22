MLB exec says Washington Nationals and New York Mets making Juan Soto trade ‘close to impossible’

Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Several execs around MLB believe the Washington Nationals and New York Mets working on a Juan Soto trade makes sense personnel-wise, but would be “impossible” to make on a competitive and fan morale level.

Soto is the best available player on the trade block and it will stay that way for as long as that lasts. The 23-year-old is a two-time All-Star, World Series champion, and still hasn’t come close to the potential he has as an elite-level baseball player. And while he might be looking for a half a billion dollar deal when he becomes a free agent, that is still two and a half years away.

With such a special talent up for grabs, not only are the big market teams switching gears to jump into the Juan Soto sweepstakes before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, but even small and mid-market teams are reportedly interested in giving up a massive horde of prospects to rent him for a few seasons.

Due to their massive payroll with new owner Steve Cohen, the Mets were a team immediately linked to a possible deal for the talented Nationals outfielder. And a new report claims that the National League East leaders probably have the assets to pull off a deal.

Exec calls Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to New York Mets a ‘bad business’ move

On Friday, The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Tim Britton reported that one league executive informed them that “a starting point of ​​Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty, and at least a few other prospects, likely also including Ronny Mauricio or Mark Vientos” might help to get a deal done. All four players are also seen as the organization’s best in what is a solid farm system. Furthermore, the Mets have the money to take on Patrick Corbin’s contract, which is allegedly something the Nats would want in any deal.

Unfortunately, while the two sides do match up well to make a deal happen they are also in the same division, and The Athletic report reveals that fact is an immediate deal breaker for a game-changing player like Juan Soto.

“Multiple sources indicated that such a move may very well be a non-starter, citing the impact it has not just on your team’s competitiveness but also on your fan base’s morale, both of which would be worsened with an in-division move. One called it ‘close to impossible’ and another say it was ‘just bad business.'” Report on Nationals and Mets trade for Juan Soto being unlikely

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Texas Rangers are believed to be some of the favorites to land the All-Star in a trade.