Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin MIA from May workouts amid contract dispute

It seems that Washington Commanders pass-catching star Terry McLaurin is among the 2022 edition of unhappy players that will purposefully be missing organized team activities in the months ahead to express his displeasure with his current contract.

McLaurin, 26, was taken with the 76th pick overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a selection from that part of the annual event, there are certainly no performance guarantees, but teams often expect third-round picks to be worthwhile contributors to their squad long-term. However, after three seasons, Terry McLaurin has been more than just a sound contributor to the Commanders’ offense.

In 2021, the Ohio State product led the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and yards per game while starting every single matchup. With two thousand-yard receiving seasons on his resume, despite the organization not having a legitimate franchise quarterback, it would seem that McLaurin has exceeded expectations.

Washington Commanders star wide receiver seems on the cusp of a holdout

With him entering the final year of his rookie contract and set to make under $3 million in 2022, it looks like McLaurin would now like the organization to exceed his original expectations and reward him with a new long-term contract.

Terry McLaurin stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 touchdowns

In April, the wide receiver made a show of good faith by attending the team’s voluntary workouts. But he did not take part in on-field activities. However, it has been a different story this month. On Monday night, the Washington Post reported that McLaurin has been a no-show for the team’s minicamp workouts in May. And it seems that since the draft in April, McLaurin has distanced himself from the team.

It is unclear if there has been any change in negotiations, or if conversations between the talented wide receiver’s representatives and the franchise are even ongoing at the moment. However, this may be a key story to watch in the coming months as the offseason leads up to training camp in July.

Possibly lacking the team’s best pass-catcher in training camp certainly isn’t how the Washington Commanders envisioned Carson Wentz would assimilate himself to the team’s offense this summer.