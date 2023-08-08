Multiple Washington Commanders players expressing concerns over Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style

Three consecutive seasons of ranking 23rd or worse in scoring led to the Washington Commanders making a coaching change at offensive coordinator this offseason. Moving on from Scott Turner and bringing in Eric Bieniemy from the Kansas City Chiefs is a big change for Ron Rivera’s team.

But Bieniemy brings two Super Bowl rings to Washington as a former coach with the Chiefs. The expectations are that the Commanders’ offense takes a step forward this season, even if second-year QB Sam Howell is entirely unproven.

Knowing the offense needs a push, coach Rivera has insisted that his new offensive coordinator establishes the tempo of practices. However, according to Rivera, several Commanders players aren’t thrilled with Bieniemy’s coaching style.

“I had a number of guys come to me and I said, ‘Hey, just go talk to him.’ I said, ‘Understand what he’s trying to get across to you.’ I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it’s been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it’s a whole different approach. Again, you’re getting a different kind of player from the players back in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football. So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things.” Ron Rivera on Eric Bieniemy

He was then asked if the troubles stemmed from Bieniemy possibly coaching his players too hard. Rivera responded, “Well, um. They were just a little concerned.”

Bieniemy has since addressed the potential issues, and he doesn’t seem too worried.

“Yes, I am intense. Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach. But also understand, I’m going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but I’m also their No. 1 fan because I’ve got their back and I’m going to support them at all times.” Eric Bieniemy, responding to critics

There’s no question Bieniemy has different tactics, even if it rubs some the wrong way. Based on Rivera’s quotes, the Commanders don’t mind having a coach with a unique perspective on the game.

