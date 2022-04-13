WATCH: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posts second career three-HR game

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished last season second in the AL MVP voting. The stud slugger belted 48 homers while hitting .311 with 111 RBI and an absurd 1.002 OPS.

Off to a somewhat slow start to the 2022 season with a .263 average heading into Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, Vlad broke out big time.

That included the generational talent hitting two home runs off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Guerrero Jr. then went deep against Jonathan Loáisiga in the eighth. All three were absolute shots.

Check out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belting three homers against the Yankees

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Vlad’s first homer traveled 416 feet to center field and was an absolute dart against the aforementioned Cole.

The review was just to get another look at this swing 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/2rYlGVb5rq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 13, 2022

Guerrero Jr. then took Cole deep again in his next at-bat with the ball traveling 427 feet to left center field.

1st inning – #PLAKATA 💥

2nd inning – Stepped on

3rd inning – #PLAKATA 💥



The definition of DIFFERENT! pic.twitter.com/fcpUXfT4yZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 13, 2022

If that weren’t enough, the infielder’s blast off Loáisiga in the eighth went an absurd 443 feet with a velocity of 114.4 miles-per hour.

🎶 And Vladdy got the hatty 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/0telD4C6Be — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 14, 2022

Talk about absolutely raking. That’s a total of three homers traveling 1,286 feet. Just insane.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. career stats: .288 average, 75 HR, 221 RBI, .881 OPS

Still only 23 years old, the younger Guerrero is already on pace to have a better career than his Hall of Famer father.

Suiting up for the then Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles throughout his 16-year MLB career, Vladimir Guerrero hit .318 with 449 homers in the bigs. There’s obviously something in the blood here.